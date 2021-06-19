Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
n Yadira Perez-Leon, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, driving under suspension.
n Dalton Coleman, 18, Rawlins, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
WEDNESDAY
n Alexander May, 29, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
THURSDAY
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 6:27 a.m., 1700 block of N. 15th St., vandalism.
n 6:49 a.m., 1200 block of E. Garfield St., theft, bicycles.
n 7:56 a.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., vandalism.
n 3:16 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., fighting.
n 10:30 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 10:50 a.m., Laramie area, theft, bicycles.
n 8:27 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
WEDNESDAY
n 1:43 a.m., Laramie area, dead body found.
n 4:01 p.m., Laramie area, accident.
n 7:59 p.m., 600 block of S. Pine St., possible possession of controlled substance.
THURSDAY
n 12:39 p.m., 1200 block of Dally Ridge Rd., possible harassment, threats.
n 1:02 p.m., 2700 block of Fort Sander Rd., burglary, business.
n 7:59 p.m., Highway 11, theft.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 10:42 a.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs Rd., possible harassment, threats.
n 11:18 a.m, 2300 block of E. Sheridan St., trespassing.
n 11:00 a.m., 2000 block of Binford St., vandalism.
n 4:42 p.m., 500 block of E. Boswell Dr., unauthorized use of vehicle.
n 5:22 p.m., 1600 block of E. Symons St., burglary, residence.
n 8:08 p.m., 3900 block of Beech St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:47 a.m., 100 block of N. Seventh St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:53 a.m., 1500 block of Van Buren St., burglary, residence.
n 7:35 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary business.
TUESDAY
n 8:29 a.m., 900 block of E. Sheridan St., burglary, vehicle.
n 10:02 a.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave. littering.
n 10:51 a.m., 1500 block of N. 15th St., burglary, residence.
n 4:45 p.m., 800 block of S. Spruce St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 6:36 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.
WEDNESDAY
n 5:41 a.m., 300 block of S. Lincoln St., burglary, business.
n 9:33 a.m., 700 block of Downey St., accident.
n 10:02 a.m., 3700 block of E. Grand Ave., theft.
n 1:51 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 2:27 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snow Range Rd., shoplifting.
n 4:39 p.m., 700 block of Plaza Ct., vandalism.
n 5:11 p.m., 1600 block of E. Garfield St., animal bite.
n 6:57 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., possible identity theft.
n 7:59 p.m., 600 block of S. Pine St., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 10:26 a.m., 2500 block of Kennedy St., possible computer crime.
n 6:21 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
n 7:57 p.m., Highway 130, burglary, business.
n 10:23 p.m., 1400 block of E. Symons St., possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY
n 11:31 a.m., 100 block of S. Fourth St., trespassing.
n 1:48 p.m., 1600 block of N. Ninth St., animal bite.
n 3:12 p.m., 2000 block of S. 15th St., vandalism, graffiti.
n 3:52 p.m., 1600 block of E. Sheridan St., theft.
n 5:47 p.m., 200 block of S. Third St., accident.
n 9:51 p.m., 1300 block of Renshaw St., possible domestic disturbance.