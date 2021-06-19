MONDAY
PROGRESSIVE VOTER ALLIANCE OF LARAMIE is meeting at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Featured speakers include Sharon Cumbie, who will give updates on city/county projects; and Jeff Victor, reporter, who will discuss journalism in the community. To register, contact erdelyi@wyomail.com.
TUESDAY
PRAYERS & SQUARES QUILTING GROUP is meeting at 9 a.m. in Hunter Hall, Room 1 at St. Matthew’s Cathedral, located at 104 S. Fourth St. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
CITY COUNCIL is having a special meeting at 6 p.m. via Zoom, YouTube livestream or cable channel 191. For more information, contact the city clerk at 307-721-5220 or clerk@cityoflaramie.org. To join Zoom meeting, https://cityoflaramie.zoom.us/j/88236696573?pwd=bkNwZjNpMXJnNFFUaGh1T3JxbEZ4QT09.