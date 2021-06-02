Boomerang-on the record

Albany County Detention Center

Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.

FRIDAY

n Adrianne Crawford,34, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

n Sean Evans, 44, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, no insurance.

SATURDAY

n Crystal Crabtree, 40, Laramie, was arrested for possible shoplifting, trespassing.

n Cody Jones, 44, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

SUNDAY

n Eduardo Jimenez, 31, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.

The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:

FRIDAY

n 8:56 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.

n 11:44 a.m., Highway 34, accident.

n 3:24 p.m., Highway 210, accident.

SUNDAY

n 3:10 a.m., Highway 30, accident.

The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:

FRIDAY

n 1:14 p.m., 1300 block of N. Third St., unauthorized use of vehicle.

n 7:10 p.m., 400 block of S. 30th St., trespassing.

n 8:10 p.m., 1200 block of W. Baker St., burglary, business.

SATURDAY

n 10:16 a.m., 1300 block of N. 17th St., accident.

n 10:25 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.

n 10:58 a.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Garfield St., accident.

n 10:27 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.

n 11:18 a.m., 200 block of S. Second St., assault and battery.

n 12:24 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.

n 12:51 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., animal bite.

n 4:12 p.m., 700 block of E. Garfield St., burglary, business.

n 8:30 p.m., 200 block of E. Steele St., accident.

SUNDAY

n 1:37 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disorderly conduct.

n 7:39 a.m., 600 block of S. Fillmore St., possible harassment, threats.

n 9:55 a.m., 500 block of N. Cedar St., theft.

n 3:49 p.m., 1500 block of N. Fifth St., accident.

n 11:14 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.

n 11:15 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.

n 11:19 p.m., 4300 block of E. grand Ave., shoplifting.

n 11:18 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.

n 11:20 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.

n 11:21 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.

n 11:22 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.

n 9:39 a.m., 1400 block of E. Fetterman Dr., burglary, residence.

n 11:23 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.

