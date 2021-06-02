Wednesday
THE EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (ERAP) is having a virtual town hall today at 1 p.m. to address questions or concerns for individuals facing hardships or evictions via Zoom. To register, visit https://lnks.gd/l/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJidWxsZXRpbl9saW5rX2lkIjoxMDUsInVyaSI6ImJwMjpjbGljayIsImJ1bGxldGluX2lkIjoiMjAyMTA2MDEuNDEzMzM1NDEiLCJ1cmwiOiJodHRwczovL2JpdC5seS8zaFg2ejYxIn0.zFJnr0o3o3umYBIiwa-EWGIZzp0MmNQhjgWF-vpJHhw/s/1505072291/br/107263415245-l.
SATURDAY
IVINSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL & FOUNDATION, COAL CREEK COFFEE COMPANY AND ALBANY COUNTY VACCINE CLINIC are co-hosting “Shots, Brats & Brews” to administer free COVID-19 vaccines to the community from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at First Street Plaza, located on First Street and Grand Avenue. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available to anyone 18 years old and older.
WYOTECH is hosting a free and open-to-the-public car show from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at WyoTech, located at 1889 Venture Dr.