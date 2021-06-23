Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n Roberto Chontal-Mil, 48, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, driving under suspension, possession of controlled substance.
n Jakob Thaler, 31, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Aaron Harsy, 45, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n Roy Wallick, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Darren Gaspard, 32, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n Matthew Greunke, 64, California, was arrested for possible trespassing.
n Micahel Lucero, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible aggravated assault, unauthorized use of vehicle.
n Erica Anderson, 51, Laramie, was arrested for possible interference, driving under suspension.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 3:48 p.m., Cavalryman Ranch Rd., accident.
n 6:24 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., vandalism.
SATURDAY
n 4:22 p.m., Laramie area, accident.
n 7:44 p.m., 1600 block of Jefferson St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 3:49 p.m., Highway 10, trespassing.
SUNDAY
n 4:59 p.m., 1600 block of Skyline Rd., possible harassment, threats.
n 2:58 p.m., Highway 230, animal bite.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:59 a.m., 2300 block of E. Sheridan St., trespassing.
n 12:31 p.m., intersection of S. First St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 4:49 p.m., 600 block of N. Third St., accident.
n 8:48 p.m., 700 block of Gerald Pl., possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:37 p.m., 4500 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
n 9:31 P.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., theft.
n 10:59 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and N. Cedar St., possible impaired driver.
n 10:54 p.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
n 2:14 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Russell St., possible impaired driver.
n 10:10 a.m. 600 block of N. Cedar St., animal bite.
n 11:13 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 11:33 a.m., intersection of Vista Dr. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 8:13 p.m., 100 block of E. Ord St., animal bite.
n 7:44 p.m., 1600 block of Jefferson St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:50 p.m., 300 block of S. Fourth St., accident.
SUNDAY
n 2:45 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.
n 7:42 a.m., 1000 block of N. 10th St., burglary, bicycle.
n 10:03 a.m., 2200 block of E. Sheridan St., theft.
n 12:13 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 12:17 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 12:18 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 1:20 p.m., Intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Adams St., accident.
n 4:25 p.m., intersection of Willett Dr. and Joanna Bruner St., littering.
n 6:23 p.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
n 7:54 p.m., 2400 block of N. Ninth St., animal bite.
n 11:31 a.m., 900 block of N. Third St., trespassing.
n 12:19 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.