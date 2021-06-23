WEDNESDAY
PAT REEDY AND HIS BAND are performing live during the University of Wyoming Summer Concert Series from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. on Simpson Plaza, located on campus at 1000 E. University Ave. Lunch will be available for purchase for $8.
THURSDAY
UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING THEATRE AND DANCE presents “All in the Timing” at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; and 2 p.m. July 3in the Thrust Theatre at the Buchanan Center for Performing Arts, located at 1000 E. University Ave. For tickets, call 307-876-6666 or visit www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
FRIDAY
THE LARAMIE FARMERS MARKET SEASON begins today from 3-7 p.m. downtown in the parking lot north of Depot Park on S. First Street. Featured goods are fresh produce, handmade artisan works, seasonal cocktails and live music.
SATURDAY
THE WORKING CLASS CAR CLUB OF LARAMIE presents “Cars in the Yard: Car/Bike Show” from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Wyoming Territorial Prison, located at 975 Snowy Range Rd. The show includes all classes of cars and motorcycles as well as raffles, prizes and food. Admission is $9/adult; $4.50/youth 12-17-years-old. For more information, call Eli Pederson at 307-760-6636.