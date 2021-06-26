SATURDAY
THE WORKING CLASS CAR CLUB OF LARAMIE presents “Cars in the Yard: Car/Bike Show” from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Wyoming Territorial Prison, located at 975 Snowy Range Rd. The show includes all classes of cars and motorcycles as well as raffles, prizes and food. Admission is $9/adult; $4.50/youth 12-17-years-old. For more information, call Eli Pederson at 307-760-6636.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.