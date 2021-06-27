Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
TUESDAY
n Ossie Roby, 50, Illinois, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, driving under suspension.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 1:47 p.m., 4900 block of N. Third St., assault and battery.
n 1:52 a.m., Desperado Drive, theft.
TUESDAY
n 1:21 p.m., intersection of W. Curtis St. and McCue St., accident.
n 3:03 p.m., Highway 230, theft.
n 6:13 p.m., intersection of S. 10th St. and E. Park Ave., accident.
THURSDAY
n 4:20 p.m., Highway 230, accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 8:54 a.m., intersection of Willett Dr and No. 30th St., accident.
n 6:16 p.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and E. Shield St., hit and run.
TUESDAY
n 8:30 a.m., 1300 block of N. Third St., vandalism.
n 12:09 p.m., 300 block of S. Lincoln St., theft.
n 2:02 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., property found.
n 2:30 p.m., 1100 block of E. Symons St., property found.
n 4:41 p.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., accident.
n 5:40 p.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 9:27 p.m., 100 block of N. Taylor St., theft.
n 9:30 p.m., intersection of S. 23rd and E. Grand Ave., accident.
WEDNESDAY
n 10:24 a.m., 100 block of Corthell Rd., burglary/vehicle.
n 10:34 a.m., 1400 block of S. Second St., fighting.
n 12:12 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 2:14 p.m., 1300 block of E. Custer St., animal/wildlife.
n 2:30 p.m., 1700 block of Barratt St., burglary/vehicle.
n 2:30 p.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., possible sexual offense.
n 3:34 p.m., 4100 block of Cliff St., burglary/vehicle.
n 6:20 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident.
n 6:31 p.m., 2500 block of Overland Rd., burglary/vehicle.
n 9:41 p.m., 1200 block of S. 17th St., possible sexual offense.
THURSDAY
n 10:03 a.m., 800 block of S. Fourth St., accident.
n 12:26 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Ivinson Ave, hit and run.
n 2:43 p.m., intersection of Wyoming Ave. and N. Fillmore St., accident.
n 10:38 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., possible sexual offense.
n 11:42 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.