MONDAY
ALBANY COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY is hosting a board meeting at 4 p.m. via Zoom or in person in the Large Meeting Room. Community members can email rcrocker@acplwy.org to receive the weblink and call-in information. It will also be posted at https://www.acplwy.org/about/acpl-board-of-directors on the day of the meeting. Community members can email public comments to be read aloud at the meeting to rcrocker@acplwy.org.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. outdoors in Harbon Park, located at 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit the website: http://www.laramietaichiandtea.org/.