Boomerang-on the record

Albany County Detention Center

Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.

FRIDAY

n Hutson McCann, 21, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver, speeding.

n Kendal Mager, 25, Nevada, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no headlights.

n Orlando Carrillo, 25, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony theft.

SUNDAY

n Kenneth McKeon, 26, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no insurance.

n Dusty West, 22, Texas, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

n Tabiths Hage, 29, Tennessee, was arrested for possible interference.

The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:

FRIDAY

n 3 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.

n 6:34 p.m., Lake Hattie Road, trespassing.

SATURDAY

n 2:25 a.m., Highway 287, accident.

n 11:15 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.

SUNDAY

n 1:31 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., theft.

n 2:13 a.m., 800 block of S. Third St., possible impaired driver.

The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:

FRIDAY

n 1:11 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and e. Garfield St., possible impaired driver.

n 2:48 p.m., 5400 block of Aerospace Dr., theft.

n 3:32 p.m., 2000 block of Polk St., property found.

n 3:36 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Garfield St., hit and run.

n 7:05 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., hit and run.

n 7:22 p.m., intersection of S. Sixth St. and E. Russell St., accident.

SATURDAY

n 8:38 a.m., 1100 block of N. Third St., theft.

n 1:57 p.m., 4300 block of Grand Ave., shoplifting.

n 4:14 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., hit and run.

n 6:14 p.m., 100 block of N. Fifth St., animal bite.

n 7:52 p.m., 1300 block of E. Sheridan St., trespassing.

SUNDAY

n 1:31 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., theft.

n 2:25 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Clark St., possible impaired driver.

n 9:52 a.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., property found.

n 10:57 a.m., 600 block of Plaza Ct., property found.

n 5:36 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting. 

