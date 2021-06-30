Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n Hutson McCann, 21, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver, speeding.
n Kendal Mager, 25, Nevada, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no headlights.
n Orlando Carrillo, 25, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony theft.
SUNDAY
n Kenneth McKeon, 26, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no insurance.
n Dusty West, 22, Texas, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Tabiths Hage, 29, Tennessee, was arrested for possible interference.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 3 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 6:34 p.m., Lake Hattie Road, trespassing.
SATURDAY
n 2:25 a.m., Highway 287, accident.
n 11:15 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
SUNDAY
n 1:31 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., theft.
n 2:13 a.m., 800 block of S. Third St., possible impaired driver.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 1:11 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and e. Garfield St., possible impaired driver.
n 2:48 p.m., 5400 block of Aerospace Dr., theft.
n 3:32 p.m., 2000 block of Polk St., property found.
n 3:36 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Garfield St., hit and run.
n 7:05 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., hit and run.
n 7:22 p.m., intersection of S. Sixth St. and E. Russell St., accident.
SATURDAY
n 8:38 a.m., 1100 block of N. Third St., theft.
n 1:57 p.m., 4300 block of Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 4:14 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., hit and run.
n 6:14 p.m., 100 block of N. Fifth St., animal bite.
n 7:52 p.m., 1300 block of E. Sheridan St., trespassing.
SUNDAY
n 1:31 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., theft.
n 2:25 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Clark St., possible impaired driver.
n 9:52 a.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., property found.
n 10:57 a.m., 600 block of Plaza Ct., property found.
n 5:36 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.