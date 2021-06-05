Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
n Timothy Dinkel, 30, Utah, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, driving under suspension.
n Christopher Haefner, 34, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
WEDNESDAY
n Traci Villalobos, 37, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
n Frederick Klier, 42, Wheatland, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Whitney Kopp, 35, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
THURSDAY
n Matthew Becquet, 46, Colorado, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Amy Locke, 42, Colorado, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Leland Murray, 33, Colorado, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Colton Gibson, 30, Oklahoma, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
3:19 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
TUESDAY
n 9:08 a.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and Vista Dr., vandalism, graffiti.
n 4:41 p.m., 1500 block of Bear Creek Rd., burglary, residence.
n 8:40 p.m., 4800 block of Fort Sanders Rd., vandalism, graffiti.
n 9:34 p.m., Highway 80, accident.
n 10:02 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 3:40 p.m., intersection of Avenue A and S. Fifth St., Rock River, trespassing.
WEDNESDAY
n 9:52 a.m., Highway 34, possible impaired driver.
n 11:15 a.m., 800 block of Skyline Rd., animal bite.
n 9:19 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. McCue St., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 1:28 p.m., Highway 230, accident.
THURSDAY
n 9:58 a.m., Millbrook Road, burglary, residence.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 7:30 p.m., 1600 block of N. Fifth St., theft.
n 4:04 a.m., 2600 block of E. Sheridan St., burglary, business.
TUESDAY
n 6:54 a.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., shoplifting.
n 9:44 a.m., 1100 block of Owen Ct., possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:46 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
n 12:33 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 12:54 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
n 2:23 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 2:27 p.m., 1000 block of E. Flint St., trespassing.
n 3:41 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 5:10 p.m., 2700 block of E. Sheridan St., burglary, business.
n 7:10 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., hit and run.
n 7:41 p.m., 500 block of E. Boswell Dr., trespassing.
n 11:01 p.m., 1700 block of E. Palmer Dr., burglary, residence.
n 8:05 a.m., 1000 block of N. 11th St., vandalism.
n 11:05 a.m., intersection of E. Harney St. and N. Sixth St., accident.
WEDNESDAY
n n 12:01 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 2:57 p.m., 1600 block of E. Palmer Dr., hit and run.
n 4:26 p.m., 1700 block of E. Symons St., animal bite.
n 5:45 p.m., 600 block of S. Fillmore St., burglary, residence.
n 6:02 p.m., 1900 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
THURSDAY
n 7:09 a.m., 100 block of S. Fifth St., burglary, business.
n 7:00 a.m., 2500 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 8:26 a.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., hit and run.
n 9:28 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 2:31 p.m., 800 block of E. Boswell Dr., accident.
n 5:21 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 6:45 p.m., 800 block of Plaza Ln., theft, vehicle parts.
n 10:37 a.m., 800 block of Plaza Ln., theft, vehicle parts.
n 11:20 a.m., 600 block of E. Custer St., hit and run.
n 9:22 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Flint St., possible possession of controlled substance.