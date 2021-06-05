SUNDAY
IVINSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL is hosting its bi-monthly “Walk with a Doc” event from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Washington Park, located between 18th and Sheridan streets. Guest speaker Rebecca Carron, dermatologist FNP is slated to discuss skincare. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
MONDAY
THE ALBANY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS is having a special meeting beginning at 8 a.m. at the Courthouse, located 525 Grand Ave. or via Zoom. To register for meeting or livestream on YouTube, visit https://www.co.albany.wy.us/338/Commissioners.
TUESDAY
PRAYERS & SQUARES QUILTING GROUP is meeting at 9 a.m. in room one at Hunter Hall of St. Matthew’s Cathedral, located at 104 S. Fourth St., All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
THE LARAMIE VALLEY COMPOSITE FLIGHT, CIVIL AIR PATROL invites new cadets ages 12-18 and adult members 18-years-old or older to attend it’s open house from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Snow Range Academy, located at 4037 Grand Ave. For more information, contact Flight Commander Del Rio at Laramie.cc@Wywg.cap.gov by 3 p.m. today.
LARAMIE CITY COUNCIL is having a public hearing a special meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, located at 406 Ivinson Ave. or via Zoom to discuss appropriations and expenditures of funds. To join the webinar, use ID 86930149940, passcode 514218.
THE SOUTH OF LARAMIE WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT is having a board meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 2461 County Shop Rd.