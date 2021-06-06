TUESDAY
THE ALBANY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY is having a meeting at 6 p.m. at Rock Church, located at 402 Corthell Rd. Natrona County State Representative Chuck Gray-R is guest speaking.
WEDNESDAY
ALBANY COUNTY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION is having its regular meeting at 4 p.m. via Zoom. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYufuuprjooE9K9RWpevCpDvdSc1_FEuA0F.
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. outdoors in Harbon Park located on 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit http://www.laramietaichiandtea.org/.
F3, A NATIONAL NETWORK OF FREE, PEER-LED WORKOUTS FOR MEN is meeting from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at the Laramie Recreational Center parking lot located at 920 Boulder Dr. The group meets Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. For more information, visit www.F3Nation.com
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.