Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n Duel Jones, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible breach of peace.
SATURDAY
n Ronald Washburn, 63, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Matthew Adamson, 41, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n Matthew Faehnie, 21 Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct, fighting, interference.
n Robert McIntyre, 28, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct, fighting.
n Cesar Quintero, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible driving while under suspension.
n Bradley Anderson, 36, Idaho, was arrested for possible interference, no insurance.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 5:21 a.m., Highway 130, accident.
n 6:49 a.m. 600 block of E. Grand Ave. accident.
n 8:50 a.m., Jack Rabbit Road, trespassing.
n 1:51 p.m., Highway 130, assault and battery.
n 8:16 p.m., 900 block of E. Curtis St., accident.
n 8:56 p.m., Highway 287, accident.
n 5:59 p.m., 5000 Chaparral Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
n 11:15 a.m., Highway 230, animal bite.
n 11:22 p.m. 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.
n 2:34 p.m., Prairie Wind Drive, vandalism.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 8:05 a.m. 900 block of N. McCue St., possible harassment, threats.
n 8:39 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., trespassing.
n 6:47 p.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 8:16 p.m., 900 block of E. Curtis St., accident.
n 1:25 p.m., 4300 block of e. Grand Ave., hit and run.
n 9:26 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., burglary, business.
SATURDAY
n 2:25 a.m., 100 block of N. Second St., possible impaired driver.
n 6:55 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident.
n 9:33 p.m., 100 block of E. Kearney St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 11:22 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.
n 3:29 p.m., 200 block of S. Seventh St., possible harassment, threats.
n 11:22 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.
n 8:27 a.m., 3400 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 8:18 p.m., 1800 block of Truman St., possible harassment, threats.
n 10:24 p.m., 800 block of Plaza Ln., burglary, business.
SUNDAY
n 6:47 a.m., 1600 block of Jefferson St., theft.
n 3:51 p.m., 1700 block of N. 18th St., trespassing.
n 4:25 p.m., 1100 block of E. Sully St., unauthorized use of vehicle.
n 7:12 p.m., 1600 block of N. Sixth St., accident.
n 10:47 p.m., 300 block of W. University Ave., burglary, business.