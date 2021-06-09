Boomerang-on the record

Albany County Detention Center

Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.

FRIDAY

n Duel Jones, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible breach of peace.

SATURDAY

n Ronald Washburn, 63, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

n Matthew Adamson, 41, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

SUNDAY

n Matthew Faehnie, 21 Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct, fighting, interference.

n Robert McIntyre, 28, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct, fighting.

n Cesar Quintero, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible driving while under suspension.

n Bradley Anderson, 36, Idaho, was arrested for possible interference, no insurance.

The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:

FRIDAY

n 5:21 a.m., Highway 130, accident.

n 6:49 a.m. 600 block of E. Grand Ave. accident.

n 8:50 a.m., Jack Rabbit Road, trespassing.

n 1:51 p.m., Highway 130, assault and battery.

n 8:16 p.m., 900 block of E. Curtis St., accident.

n 8:56 p.m., Highway 287, accident.

n 5:59 p.m., 5000 Chaparral Dr., possible domestic disturbance.

SATURDAY

n 11:15 a.m., Highway 230, animal bite.

n 11:22 p.m. 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.

n 2:34 p.m., Prairie Wind Drive, vandalism.

The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:

FRIDAY

n 8:05 a.m. 900 block of N. McCue St., possible harassment, threats.

n 8:39 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., trespassing.

n 6:47 p.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.

n 8:16 p.m., 900 block of E. Curtis St., accident.

n 1:25 p.m., 4300 block of e. Grand Ave., hit and run.

n 9:26 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., burglary, business.

SATURDAY

n 2:25 a.m., 100 block of N. Second St., possible impaired driver.

n 6:55 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident.

n 9:33 p.m., 100 block of E. Kearney St., possible domestic disturbance.

n 11:22 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.

n 3:29 p.m., 200 block of S. Seventh St., possible harassment, threats.

n 11:22 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.

n 8:27 a.m., 3400 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.

n 8:18 p.m., 1800 block of Truman St., possible harassment, threats.

n 10:24 p.m., 800 block of Plaza Ln., burglary, business.

SUNDAY

n 6:47 a.m., 1600 block of Jefferson St., theft.

n 3:51 p.m., 1700 block of N. 18th St., trespassing.

n 4:25 p.m., 1100 block of E. Sully St., unauthorized use of vehicle.

n 7:12 p.m., 1600 block of N. Sixth St., accident.

n 10:47 p.m., 300 block of W. University Ave., burglary, business.

