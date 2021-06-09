THURSDAY
THE TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMISSION is having its regular meeting at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom to discuss Engineering Division updates concerning handicap space installation. To participate in meeting, visit https://cityoflaramie.zoom.us/j/83033460899?pwd=U0ZYb1FlRU1qRkpjdW9wRG9vQ2FYdz09.
THE ALBANY COUNTY COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC is offering its final vaccine event for the summer from 2-4 p.m. at the former National Guard Armory, located at 2901 E. Armory Rd. Vaccines are now readily available at Walmart, Walgreens, Pole Mountain Pharmacy, Ridley’s, Stitches Acute Care, Laramie Pediatrics, Albany County Community Health, Ivinson Memorial Group, the Downtown Clinic and Family Physicians of Laramie.
FRIDAY
HIGH ALTITUDE MANUFACTURING PARTNERSHIP is hosting Laramie’s first annual Business Expo and Job Fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds, Activity Building, located at 3510 S. Third St.