Albany County Courthouse

This Boomerang file photo shows the front of the Albany County Courthouse as viewed from Grand Avenue. Wyoming Supreme Court Justice John Fenn recently spoke before the Wyoming Legislative Joint Judiciary Committee about court and judge security, recommending legislative changes in court security training for law enforcement.

 Laramie Boomerang/File

SHERIDAN — During the second and final day of the Wyoming Legislative Joint Judiciary Committee meeting, former 4th Judicial District Court Judge and current Wyoming Supreme Court Justice John Fenn spoke before the committee about court and judge security, recommending legislative changes in court security training for law enforcement.

Serving on the Wyoming Court Security Commission, Fenn said the state has been very generous with funding in the past 15 years to equip courtrooms across Wyoming with safety measures such as electric door locks, hardened benches, cameras and metal detector equipment, but the missing link to court and judge security is the human aspect; training and manpower.

