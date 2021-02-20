Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night … so goes the unofficial credo of the U.S. Postal Service. No matter the weather, they deliver the mail. A handful of hardy Laramie runners have a similar motto. No matter the conditions, they head outside for their daily run even when the cold, snow and wind keep most sane people indoors.
Renowned Cheyenne runner Brent Weigner said running outside in the winter is more a matter of clothing than anything else. Weigner, with an astonishing 356 marathons under his belt, knows a bit about running outdoors.
“It’s really a matter of wearing the right clothes,” Weigner said. “I run outdoors year-round and it takes some trial and error to figure out the best clothing to make that possible.”
Laramie runner Kathleen Selmer also takes on the outdoors to put in the miles, regardless of the conditions. Last Sunday, when the temperature dropped to 15 degrees below zero, she didn’t head indoors to a treadmill. Not only did she run outside, but she ran an impressive nine miles.
Selmer is on the official National Running Streak roster, having run over 2,700 consecutive days — that’s more than seven years of running at least a mile every day. In 2020 she ran outside every day, and averaged 7.5 miles a day.
“I am so fortunate to have the health and ability to run outside every day,” Selmer said. “For various reasons, not everyone is able to enjoy this activity, so I don’t take it for granted.”
For those with the ability and the desire to keep on trucking outside, Selmer offers a few pointers.
She thinks of dressing to run in the cold as finding ways to keep the cold out and the heat in — similar to our homes where we strive to prevent heat from seeping out and cold from sneaking in.
Start with a base layer that wicks sweat away from the skin. Cotton is a no-no since it doesn’t wick; it just gets wet and adds to the chill. Look for performance clothing that moves moisture away from the skin. This layer should fit fairly snug. Selmer is a fan of Under Armor’s ColdGear mock turtleneck tops. In fact she has a few of them since she runs every day.
Next comes a warm layer that fits loose to retain the heat. The thickness of this layer varies with the weather, and it can be missing completely when temperatures rise.
The final layer in cold weather for Selmer is a zip-up fleece jacket where the zipper allows for some temperature control. For the legs, she wears running tights, adding lined wind pants for those days in the deep freeze or when it gets especially breezy.
Accessories are critical. A warm hat that covers the ears meets a neck gaiter that can, on really cold days, even cover the nose. Selmer said sometimes all she has peeking out are her eyes.
For the hands, mittens work best on super cold days, allowing the fingers to be rolled into fists to add warmth. Another option is to insert chemical hand warmers for added heat. Most of these pads last up to eight hours, which can seem like a waste for a one hour run. After a run, just put the warmers in a zip-lock bag, squeeze the air out, and pinch the seal closed. Since the pads are air-activated, once the air runs out, the pads cool and can be used again for the next nippy run.
For the feet, Selmer uses regular running shoes with a wool blend sock, but she advises to keep enough room to wiggle your toes; that helps keep them warm.
Once the snow melts and then re-freezes, running can get especially treacherous as the streets turn into ice rinks. Special shoe attachments, such as Yak Trax, help gain traction. There are even shoes on the market with built-in spikes to bite into the ice.
Another option, that Selmer plans to try, is a do-it-yourself ice cleat. Insert hex screws into the shoe bottom. The head of the screw grips well on the ice. There are a number of websites that offer instructions on how to take an old pair of running shoes and transform them into snow-running spikes.
Those who, like Selmer, have run for years, tend to have a running wardrobe with an assortment of options to “dial in” as conditions change. Dress in layers so that clothing can be added or subtracted easily.
Such a system works for Selmer. While last week was certainly nippy, her record is a run two years ago with an actual temperature of minus 23 Fahrenheit. According to Selmer, with the wind it had a feel of 42 degrees below zero. As Selmer proves, anything is possible with the right clothing — and maybe a little bit of insanity.