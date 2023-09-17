Mountain lion

A mountain lion peers around a tree. Unlike bears, the big cats eat only fresh meat, preferably mule deer.

 Courtesy photo

WyoFile.com

Wyoming is moving ahead with plans to more intensively hunt mountain lions in northwestern parts of the state where winter walloped the population of one prey species: mule deer.

