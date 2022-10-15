CHEYENNE — Following the closure of a Virginia facility that bred beagles for medical research, more than 200 of these dogs found a second chance in tiny Hartville, Wyoming.

Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary is a 14-employee organization located on nearly 1,200 acres in the southeastern part of the state. Its mission is “to provide a sanctuary and place of rehabilitation for animals who have been used in laboratory research,” according to its website. This safe harbor for dogs, cats, horses, pigs, cows, goats, sheep and rabbits is completely funded through private donations, according to its executive director, John Ramer.

