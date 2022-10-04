ACSO and Laramie Soup Kitchen

Staff from the Albany County Detention Center and Laramie Soup Kitchen collaborated to provide meals to inmates when the detention center's kitchen closed for repairs in August. 

 ACSO/Courtesy

The Albany County Detention Center found itself making a unique partnership when it had to unexpectedly close its kitchen for repairs.

In mid-August a section of pipe had broken underneath the kitchen and prompted the closure, Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans said. The detention center partnered with Laramie Soup Kitchen to quickly find a way to feed the over 50 inmates in the jail at the time.

