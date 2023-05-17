The Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees renewed discussions about the future demolition and abatement of the old Slade Elementary School building during a meeting on May 10, 2012. The district will request the state’s School Facilities Commission to take the necessary steps to begin the process.
Slade Elementary School was moved from its original building in 2022 for a newly-built home just north at 1213 E. Reynolds St. where the old Laramie High School once was.
The old school at 1212 Baker St. and has stood empty for more than a year, and Albany County School District 1 is taking its first steps toward demolishing the building and selling the property.
“We would like to request the Wyoming School Facilities Commission to take the necessary steps to abate and demolish the building as soon as possible,” Chief Operations Officer Randy Wilkison said during an ACSD1 Board of Trustees meeting on May 10. “This will not only ensure the safety of the community but also prevent the building becoming a blight to the neighborhood. Staff would also suggest proposing the commission to sell the property as this could potentially provide an opportunity for the land to repurpose and benefit the community.”
The main concern shared throughout the board and the audience was the dust and the debris that will come off the abatement and demolition and its effects on the surrounding neighborhoods.
“I’m worried about the air quality when it’s torn down, specifically asbestos and lead paint,” Laramie resident Rachel Rubino said. “I’m sure there are abatement processes but I live a block from the old high school and I did see lots of dust when that was going on.”
Wilkison explained there are requirements in place by the state of Wyoming that will keep the effects on the neighborhood to a minimum.
The dangerous debris itself comes from the abatement process but during that process the building will be quarantined in a plastic casing to ensure it is clean. Following the abatement there will be tests done on the air quality within the building. If it passes the testing the construction crew can then move onto the demolition process. Though it will be impossible to keep any dust out of the air the testing will limit the effect on the surrounding neighborhoods.
There is a possibility that after selling the property the school district would have to pay the state of Wyoming back for the construction work for demolition and abatement. This would lead to a smaller pay back on the sale of the building, and because of this finances are high on everyone’s priority list.
“One of the things that we were talking about in our finance committee is are we willing to not water the grass? That is the largest cost at almost $5,000 a month,” Wilkison said. “Are we willing to let that go dormant, I’m not saying not take care of it, let it go dormant as we’re waiting to deconstruct this building — that is the only way to lower those costs at this time; is to take those water costs out.”
Board Vice Chair Beth Bear was adamant about not wanting to keep up the watering and minimize costs until the building is demolished. Though she still does want upkeep to take place as to be a good neighbor to those who live around the school.
The meeting is only the first step toward the demolition process. After being approved by the board, it will be moved to the state’s School Facility Commission for further approval.
Currently the costs are estimated to be between $515,000 and $600,000 with the hopes that most of that will go toward the school district. However there is no set cost until it is brought to the School Facility Commission and budgeting can take place.
Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted at by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.