Old Slade Elementary 1-demolish

The Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees renewed discussions about the future demolition and abatement of the old Slade Elementary School building during a meeting on May 10, 2012. The district will request the state’s School Facilities Commission to take the necessary steps to begin the process.

 Laramie Boomerang/File

Slade Elementary School was moved from its original building in 2022 for a newly-built home just north at 1213 E. Reynolds St. where the old Laramie High School once was.

The old school at 1212 Baker St. and has stood empty for more than a year, and Albany County School District 1 is taking its first steps toward demolishing the building and selling the property.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted at by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

