Gretchen Ruoff, who worked at the Wyoming Boys’ School for 35 years, reflects on her time there on April 18, 2022 in Worland.

 Lauren Miller/Casper Star-Tribune

Editor's note: This is the second part of a two-part investigative series. The first part was published on Nov. 16, 2022, in the Laramie Boomerang.

Michelle McCawley, then a dorm supervisor at the Wyoming Boys’ School, was uneasy about the facility’s 2016 purchase of a restraint chair. Rather than focusing on ways to reduce the need for restraints, McCawley saw the chair as a sign the state-run facility for delinquent boys was doubling down on its ability to do so.

