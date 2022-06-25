Landmark decision: Wyoming on path for trigger abortion ban with reversal of Roe v. Wade

An explosive U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade announced Friday has left Wyomingites with a mix of outrage, elation and confusion over what a federal ban on abortion could entail.
The Supreme Court’s reversal of the 1973 law eliminates nearly 50 years of federal protection for abortion rights. The decision leaves it up to states to make their own abortion legislation. So far, 13 states have either banned abortion or have a trigger law in place to do so.
Wyoming is a trigger state, meaning its ban on abortion is intended to go into effect now that Roe v. Wade is reversed by the Supreme Court. House Bill 92, which was passed by state lawmakers in their session earlier this year, outlaws abortion except in cases of sexual assault, incest or a serious risk of harm to the pregnant person.
Under the bill, the penalty for providing an abortion is a felony punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill has 30 days to review the bill and assess its constitutionality under the new Supreme Court decision. She will then report her results to Gov. Mark Gordon who may certify it with the Secretary of State’s Office, the bill says.
Gordon expressed support of the trigger bill and the Supreme Court decision on his Twitter account, calling it a decisive win for anti-abortion advocates.
The original version of the state’s trigger bill did not contain exceptions for cases of sexual assault and incest until Sens. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, and Cale Case, R-Lander, introduced an amendment.
“Women are not government property,” Rothfuss said. “This ruling effectively treats them as such. The trigger ban, if implemented, would assert state authority over the women of Wyoming. This is the biggest big government I can imagine.”
In the wake of Friday’s landmark ruling, conservative politicians from around the state have weighed in on the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision.
“Abortion should have never been a federal issue to begin with, and I’m pleased the control over this issue returned to where it belongs: in the hands of duly-elected state legislatures,” U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, said in a press release.
She raised concerns over the precedent set when a draft of the Roe v. Wade decision was leaked in May, saying the person responsible should be identified and prosecuted.
“(Anti-abortion) is a movement I’ve been a part of for a long time,” said Rep. Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie. “It’s exciting to be part of voting for a bill and do something on this issue.”
Clinic will ‘fight tooth and nail’
Wyoming has only one abortion clinic in the state, which is located in Jackson. Another clinic under construction in Casper has been the focus of controversy and protests that culminated in May when its building caught fire, which is being investigated as a suspected arson.
The clinic is still planning on opening in four to six months when repairs are complete, and will offer abortions for as long as it is legal to do so, said founder Julie Burkhart. The clinic also will consider investigating the legal implications of providing abortions to people in the case of sexual assault or incest if the trigger bill goes into effect.
“We will fight tooth and nail to protect this fundamental right for the people of Wyoming, including in the courts,” Burkhart said. “We call on Wyoming lawmakers to honor the Wyoming Constitution and take action to protect abortion access for the people of this state.”
The American Civil Liberties Union and Pro-Choice Wyoming also say they intend to fight the decision, noting they will emphasize the importance of encouraging voters to elect candidates who protect abortion rights.
“Our access to abortion shouldn’t depend on where we live, how much money we make or who we are,” said Janna Farley, a spokesperson for ACLU Wyoming. “With Wyoming’s trigger law in place … we should be able to make the best medical decisions for ourselves and our families.”
Abortion rights advocates claim sections on the right to access health care and right to equal treatment in the Wyoming Constitution contradict the high court’s ruling.
At the same time, anti-abortion groups see the legislation as one step of many in the right direction.
“We see it as prayers answered,” said Marti Halverson, president of Right to Life Wyoming. “I think after 50 years (of allowing abortion), people are going to be wondering, ‘what were we thinking with the murder of all these innocent babies?’”
Right to Life Wyoming plans to work toward reversing the amendment in HB 92 that allows abortion in cases of sexual assault and incest to make Wyoming’s ban all-inclusive, Halverson said.
National Right to Life has announced plans to expand anti-abortion legislation to ban the procedure in all situations except risk of death to the pregnant person. These initiatives could include criminalizing the act of performing abortions, transporting minors to get an abortion and sharing products used in the medical procedure, according to a press release.
The Rev. Leslie Kee, a Unitarian Universalist Minister and liberal religionist in Wyoming, said separation of church and state should become central to the argument for abortion rights.
“The religious fundamental right has privileged their moral authority and put it between a woman and whatever her source of moral authority is,” Kee said.
Beyond abortion
Friday’s decision is more than unprecedented; it could be the first pebble of a potential political avalanche at various levels of government in the United States, said David Adler, a professor of constitutional law and director of the Idaho-based Alturas Institute.
“In about a month, the Wyoming trigger law will become the law of the state,” he said. “There’s no longer federal protection (for abortion), so the Wyoming Legislature’s decisions will govern the reproductive choices for all women in Wyoming.”
Because the decision came from the U.S. Supreme Court, the legal avenues for reinstating Roe v. Wade are narrow, Adler said. Congress could act to codify the law as it stood under the 1973 ruling, but an effort to do just that last month when the draft ruling was leaked failed.
The ruling also makes abortion one of the most polarizing political issues in elections for state and national offices, Adler said. Candidates should be ready to be asked about their positions on abortion at every turn.
“From this day forward, this is going to haunt every election, every state race and every national race, and both sides will renew their efforts to secure their positions,” he said. “It will again be the leading way for candidates to raise money.”
He said the decision is “comparable to stripping away the right to vote” and it clears the way for a potential domino effect overturning other controversial Supreme Court rulings. In his opinion for overturning Roe v. Wade, Judge Clarence Thomas wrote that the court also should reconsider rulings on contraception and same-sex marriage.
“This is a great unknown from a constitutional perspective,” Adler said. “Will states now try to undermine the right to contraceptives?
“You cannot overstate the importance (of the ruling) for the constitutional rights of women. Its the first time the Supreme Court has ever removed a fundamental constitutional right,” he added. “If this court feels confident in removing this fundamental right, will it be OK with stripping away others? That’s the great unknown at this point.”
- Boomerang writer Kota Babcock and Managing Editor Greg Johnson contributed to this report.