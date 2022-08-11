PINEDALE — In time to account for this past calving season and this summer’s grazing, the Farm Service Agency just upped the ante for losses of very young beef cattle and bison by raising compensation for young under 250 pounds, in the Livestock Indemnity Program.

The Farm Service Agency already helps reimburse producers whose livestock are killed by wolves and bears in the state’s predator management zone — and with good record-keeping — poisonous plants, drought and bad weather.

