Spring is in the air, as are migrating birds, and Laramie Audubon Society has planned a series of outings in coming months to look for both local and migrating species.
Kathy Rittle, who manages publicity for the club, said spring and fall are the best seasons for birding in the Laramie Valley.
“We tend to have a wider diversity of species in the spring and fall because of everything that migrates through and then nests farther north,” she said.
This year’s outings are set to include most of the club’s traditional favorite locations, with a few pandemic-related adjustments. There won’t be any evening programs this spring because of gathering restrictions at the University of Wyoming, where events normally take place. Also, participants will need to arrange their own transportation, as there’s no carpooling this year.
“Most years we encourage carpooling, and we’ll meet up downtown and stuff as many people in cars as possible,” Rittle said.
Participants should register in advance in case contact tracing is necessary, and they should plan to wear a mask even though events take place outside — sometimes the rush to spot a species supersedes social distancing.
“We do tend to get excited if there’s a bird, and everyone gathers together to see where someone is pointing,” Rittle said.
Trip information is available online at laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
On Saturday, the group is planning a tour of the Laramie plains lakes to look for waterfowl, raptors and migratory songbirds. Birders have reported seeing a variety of migrating ducks already this spring. Participants are meeting at 8 a.m. at the west parking lot of West Laramie Fly Store, 1657 Snowy Range Rd., to caravan.
The group’s annual trip to a nearby sage grouse lek is scheduled to depart at 6 a.m. April 3 from the Eppson Center for Seniors parking lot, 1560 N. Third St. Sage grouse gather at the same lek every spring, and at daybreak, males court nearby females with a mating display that includes strutting and inflating air sacs on their chests.
On April 10, the group is planning a tour of Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Laramie, which offers habitat for waterfowl and other migrants.
Regular visitors to the refuge might have noticed there was little water last year, which Rittle said was a by-product of the pandemic. The refuge manager, who is based in Walden, Colorado, was prohibited from visiting Wyoming last spring in order to divert water from a nearby canal.
“The water out there is controlled and managed,” she said.
The club conducts annual nest box surveys at the refuge and volunteers are welcome to join the effort, which involves making regular trips during the summer to check boxes and track tree swallow nesting activity. The project is part of a nationwide effort called NestWatch, which tracks breeding bird populations over time.
The April 24 outing will take birders to Laramie-area hot spots such as Greenhill Cemetery, LaBonte Park and the Laramie River Greenbelt. Rittle said this outing could be done on a bike for those who don’t drive.
“We try to do a trip every year right in town,” she said.
The outing on May 8 is set for Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. The ranch’s location farther east means it offers the chance to see species that don’t pass through Laramie.
“That’s often a really great trip,” Rittle said.
On May 22, birders are planning to meet at 5:30 a.m. at the Happy Jack Trailhead to listen for mountain songbirds defending their territories and attracting mates at sunrise.
On any trip, participants should bring snacks, water and birding equipment, dress for the weather and plan for walking on possibly uneven terrain.
Rittle said the family-friendly trips are a great way to meet other people and get outside.
“It’s pretty good for social distancing and still getting together with a diverse group of people,” she said.