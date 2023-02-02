Wyoming’s economy is as “diverse as it has ever been,” and a $20 million state investment into an advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie will continue that trend, according to Gov. Mark Gordon.

“This is a very exciting day for Wyoming,” Gordon said Thursday during a news conference after the State Loan and Investment Board approved a $20 million business-committed grant request titled "Project Jupiter" to construct an approximately 60,000-square-foot research and development facility in Laramie.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

