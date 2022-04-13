Spc. Zachary Pinc of the 133rd Engineering Company is named Soldier of the Year for the State Best Warrior Competition and received an Army Achievement Medal from Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center.
A pair of area Wyoming National Guardsmen topped nine other competitors from across the state to win the 2022 Wyoming Army National Guard State Best Warrior competition, including a Laramie man named Soldier of the Year.
From March 31 through April 3 at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, soldiers pushed through rigorous events that tested their mental and physical soldiering abilities.
In the end, one soldier and one noncommissioned officer came out on top. Those were Sgt. Tyler Holloway and Spc. Zachary Pinc.
“It makes us more combat effective when we know those skills,” said Holloway, a fires noncommissioned officer with the 115th Field Artillery Brigade in Cheyenne. “The dissemination of information reduces the workload on everyone and makes us a better force as a whole.”
Holloway competed in the State Best Warrior last year, but came up just short of the win, placing second.
He and Spc. Pinc of the 133rd Engineering Co. in Laramie advance to the Region Six Best Warrior Competition, where they’ll compete against guardsmen from Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire, commander of the Wyoming Army Guard, was present to help announce the winners and commend all competitors’ dedication and willingness to participate.
“Trained, engaged, empowered soldiers ready to respond,” he described them. “They didn’t have to do this. They didn’t have to drive up here and compete, but they did. The fact that they did says a lot about who they are.
“To them, I say thank you for making the Wyoming Guard better by participating in this event.”
The Wyoming Army National Guard hosts the regional competition this year at Camp Guernsey on May 16-20.