It’s construction season in Laramie, and this summer will be positively overflowing with projects. The northeastern part of the city stands to be highly affected by several projects approved by the City of Laramie. During their May 4 regular session, the Laramie City Council approved several bids for multiple major infrastructure projects slated for the summer and fall 2021 season.
11TH STREET WATERLINE AND ROADWAY IMPROVEMENTS
The first project discussed was the 11th Street waterline and roadway improvements on 11th St. from Curtis St. and Downey St. The City of Laramie is upgrading water and roadway infrastructure in this area. Water improvements include replacing three water mains, which have exceeded their service life.
According to the city, the pipes have reached a point where they need to be replaced because maintenance cost and time have steadily and dramatically increased. Roadway improvements include spot repairs of curb and gutter, valley pans, sidewalks, curb ramps, and road surfacing throughout the corridor. Construction will be between the following limits:
• Eleventh Street, from Curtis Street to Downey Street
• The alley between Curtis and Mitchell from Ninth and 11th Street
• The alley between West Hill Road and Downey Street, from Ninth and 11th Street.
Traffic will be impacted on 11th Street, from Curtis Street to Downey Street. In their public notice, the city noted that access to properties will be maintained on side streets, and water services will be transferred to temporary water during the replacement of the water line to minimize disruptions.
“I’ve walked that area many times and it desperately needs this, so I’m glad it’s getting done,” said Councilmember Erin O’Doherty (Ward 3).
REYNOLDS STREET SANITARY SEWER REHAB
The City of Laramie is also planning a multi-phase sanitary sewer rehabilitation project on Reynolds Street. Phase one of the project is scheduled for summer 2021, and will include replacing 2,350 linear feet of sanitary sewer line from east of 11th Street through 19th Street.
On-street parking restrictions will go into effect, and driveways located on the northern side of Reynolds Street within the project area will have limited access during construction. Street closures and detours will be required when the construction begins.
Vice-Mayor Jayne Pearce (Ward 2) expressed concern about the current construction underway for the new Slade Elementary School, which is located at the intersections of 15th Street and Reynolds Street.
“Have we thought about alternative routes for the project?” Pearce asked the city engineers.
“There’s not much we can do, but we will try to limit the disruptions. It just comes naturally with the kind of utility work we’re doing,” said William Winkler, civil engineer for the City of Laramie. He added that they will try to do detours to larger roads rather than smaller side roads, to minimize disruptions.
During the public comment portion of the discussion, a Laramie citizen asked when the construction was going to start.
“The start date is something we can’t completely determine until we get the contractors on board. For this project, we have Oct. 31, 2021 as the completion date,” Winkler said, noting that the contractors who win the bids will be informed in the next few days. After they are notified, they will schedule an official start date.
15th STREET RECONSTRUCTION
The City of Laramie has scheduled a pavement reconstruction project on 15th Street between Grand Avenue and Sheridan Street for summer 2021. Construction will include removal and replacement of the existing surfacing for approximately 1,400 linear feet of roadway. The project will also include select removal and replacement of existing concrete curb and gutter, and American with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements as needed.
The project will result in on-street parking restrictions, and access to driveways on 15th Street will be restricted. In addition, certain portions of sidewalks within the project limits will be limited. Street closures and detours will be required on Garfield Street, Custer Street, Rainbow Avenue, Kearny Street and Sheridan Street.
This reconstruction project is not affiliated with the University of Wyoming’s 15th Street project that will be occurring in tandem.
“I’m concerned about 15th Street being closed on both sides. We have Memorial Day coming up, which is a big event at the cemetery,” said Councilmember Bryan Shuster (Ward 3).
While the city could not comment on UW’s construction plans, they noted that certain entrances into the Green Hill Cemetery will be kept open and accessible throughout the city projects.
CONCERN AND RELIEF
The northeastern part of Laramie will be heavily impacted by road closures throughout the summer and fall. Laramie City Council expressed both concern for the concentration of road closure projects, but also relief that these projects were in the works.
“These improvements are sorely needed,” said Mayor Paul Weaver.
TO LEARN MORE
For questions, comments, or concerns, contact the City of Laramie engineering division at engineering@cityoflaramie.org.