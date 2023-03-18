Women's History Month-Laramie
City of Laramie/Courtesy

It was a Laramie woman who made history around the world, and it is the women of Laramie — and Wyoming — that the city of Laramie is celebrating all month in honor of Women’s History Month.

In 1870, Louisa Swain of Laramie cast the first female vote, paving the way for several Wyoming women trailblazers in the decades, and even century, to follow.

