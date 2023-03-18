It was a Laramie woman who made history around the world, and it is the women of Laramie — and Wyoming — that the city of Laramie is celebrating all month in honor of Women’s History Month.
In 1870, Louisa Swain of Laramie cast the first female vote, paving the way for several Wyoming women trailblazers in the decades, and even century, to follow.
Louisa Swain
On Sept. 6, 1870, Louisa Gardner Swain was the first woman in the world to cast a ballot in a general election when women had equal voting rights to men. The Wyoming Women’s History House in downtown Laramie celebrates not only Swain’s accomplishment but other Wyoming women who were able to step up because of the rights given through Wyoming’s Suffrage Act.
Her historic ballot was cast just one block from the current site of the Wyoming Women’s History House located at 317 S. 2nd St. As a result of her historic vote, on Oct. 2, 2008, the 110th Congress of the United States of America passed House Concurrent Resolution 378, designating Sept. 6 as Louisa Swain Day.
Mary (Marie) Bellamy
If you’re a Laramie resident, then you have surely been to Lake Marie in the Snowy Range. This lake was named after Mary G. Bellamy who moved to Laramie in 1873 at the age of 12. Bellamy made Laramie and Wyoming history after being the first woman elected to the Wyoming Legislature in 1910.
Bellamy led the successful suffrage drive that resulted in the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, officially giving all women the right to vote. She also was one of the three members of the first graduating class of Laramie High School and was elected to the office of Albany County Superintendent of Schools in 1902.
Nellie Tayloe Ross
Wyoming was the first state to elect a woman as governor. Nellie Tayloe Ross was inaugurated as governor in 1925 after an election was held to find a successor for her husband who had passed and was governor. In 1933, Ross also became the first female director of the U.S. Mint, appointed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Harriet Elizabeth “Liz” Byrd
After facing rejection time and again, Harriet Elizabeth “Liz” Byrd would continue fight for what she wanted. Her college application to the University of Wyoming and a Cheyenne school district job application were both rejected; however, despite these rejections Byrd would persist in her fight against discrimination.
After continuing her own education and training, Byrd was eventually hired by the school district and became Wyoming’s first full-time, certified Black teacher. In 1980, she also was the first Black woman to serve on the Wyoming Legislature and the Wyoming Senate in 1989.
Ester Hobart Morris
Ester Hobart Morris was the first woman to serve as Justice of the Peace in the United States after being appointed justice of South Pass City, Wyoming. Her appointment came after the previous justice resigned in protest after Wyoming Territory passed the Women’s Suffrage Act in 1869. Morris was a leader in the fight for women’s suffrage. For a brief time, she also called Laramie home before moving to New York.
Wyoming women are still making, and will continue to make history in the 21st century.
In 2000, Marilyn Kite became the first woman to be appointed to Wyoming’s highest court as a Supreme Court Justice, and later as Wyoming’s first female Chief Justice. In 2017, Affie Ellis became the first Navajo and first Native American person to ever serve in the Wyoming State Senate.
Just last year, five female artists were selected to be nominated for the National Museum of Women in the Art’s biennial exhibition, Women to Watch, where Wyoming will be included for the first time ever. Leah Hardy is a Laramie resident and one of these five Wyoming Women artists to watch.
The city of Laramie encourages everyone to join them in celebrating these notable women who made their mark in history and those that continue to do so today, right here in our community.
For additional information, contact Mary Mountain, executive director of the Wyoming Women’s History House at 307-399-9571 or by email at director@wyomingwomenshistoryhouse.info.