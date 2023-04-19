The city of Laramie has been working for the past two years to strengthen communication between citizens and city officials.
After a few years of using some basic methods — city webpage, digital and paper newsletters, city blog, print media and social media — a city council work session on April 11 was devoted to discussing increasing correspondence with the community.
“Last year at the urging of the council, we established two different goals in the realm of public relations,” City Manager Janine Jordan said to open the session. “First, is that we would find a way to more actively monitor what’s being said on the internet and on our social media pages and then based on that monitoring engage in some targeted information.”
By actively monitoring social media pages and internet chatter about the city, Jordan and other city officials could receive information about the citizens’ needs directly. This would allow city officials to better serve the citizens and make Laramie a better place to live.
Zencity
Around April of last year the city went entered a contract with Zencity, a community engagement and local government tech company that uses an artificial intelligence to monitor the internet and all forms of social media for all things related to the Laramie community. The AI can give real-time updates and can obtain data in relation to subsections, such as road conditions, within the larger dataset about Laramie as a whole.
“We’ve been using that to attain that goal of really understanding more what the issues are that are being talked about in the community,” Jordan added.
Zencity also actively surveys the city using a digital platform with surveys being done once in the spring and once in the fall. Zencity will keep this data to show the long-term changes of the city’s praises and complaints.
Jordan then shifted council’s attention to Zencity Survey Research Specialist Rachel Levenstein, who gave a presentation on the data collected during the first two survey sessions in 2022.
The first survey period was rather short running from May-June 2022 and was meant to gather the initial data before moving into the second survey period. The second period ranged from July-Dec. 2022 and garnered 546 responses from community members.
The survey was distributed through advertisements on social media, phone applications that use it as an incentive to earn in-game currency and local websites.
The survey had revolving questions that asked citizens about their level of satisfaction with their community and local government provided services on a scale of one to 10. Following the scale ratings, there was a section for citizens to add their own thoughts and concerns.
“This survey seems uniquely poised to be able to get some feedback and information from our residents that don’t always have a loud enough voice like our Native American community and our Hispanic community,” Councilmember Andi Summerville said. “I wonder if you have any thoughts on how, even though we’re getting relatively small sample sizes, we might be able to use this as a tool to get more direct feedback from the Hispanic and the Native American communities?”
Levenstien responded, “Here are some other solutions besides this specific survey, we have another product called ‘Engage’ which connects to residents as it also has a survey component. If there are particular subgroups that you want to reach out to and you have community partners that you might want to include on this, we can provide a link for a survey and you can collect data that way and kind of see how people are responding in those community groups.”
Vice-Mayor Sharon Cumbie commented, “I think in our next round it might be fruitful for us to also target the university. I think that there’s quite a bit of diversity there both in students and faculty. I don’t know why we didn’t reach them.”
LUM Studios
Jordan then discussed the second goal the city is working toward, and a second company the city has been working with to progress communications.
“The second goal being target engagement and that goal is also achieved not just through our partnership with Zencity but with the other partnership with a group out of Casper called LUM Studio,” Jordan said. “One of the things I like about LUM Studio is they help us modernize our content. They’ve been working with myself, (Executive Assistant) Nancy Oakland Potter and (Assistant City Manager) Todd Feezer directly.
“We come up with a strategy for every month as far as what our push of information is going to be, what topics are relevant and timely and then they create some pretty cool, fun content and place that for us and then track performance metrics for how people are responding to that data.”
LUM Studio, Jes Stanbury began a presentation on the work the company does with the city by helping with communication across social media, public relations and news releases. It measures engagement on social media such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter looking at likes, comments and follows to the city pages.
“We have policies to keep our social media channels informative and respectful,” Stanbury said about the company’s policies. “We reserve the right to delete any posts that do not follow our social media posting policy, including posts using obscene, threatening, profane or harassing language, advocating illegal activity, or self-promotion of services or goods unrelated to and managed by the city of Laramie; posts which include fraudulent, inaccurate, negative, libelous, false, or misleading information or that are out of context with the topic being discussed; posts that contain any personal information such as email addresses, phone numbers, account numbers, or any other nonpublic information; and postings/comments/followers that are out of context, spam, or from fake or anonymous profiles.”
This raised concerns from the councilmembers given the nature of the Public Records Act.
According to the Wyoming Public Record Act, “‘All public records shall be open for inspection by any person at reasonable times, during business hours of the state entity or political subdivision …’ W.S. 16-4-202”
Jordan explained the post itself is not deleted from record but rather deleted from the public view on the social media page. Though every comment, including the record of the deletion, is kept on public record for anyone to view upon request.
Jordan also had two of her interns discuss the many changes that have been made to city’s website. There were dozens of changes made to make the website more accessible for the public from opening pages to contact with council members and city representatives.