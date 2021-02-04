On Feb. 2, the Laramie City Council regular meeting was met with a robust public discussion on several areas of concern. While public comment was welcomed from the City Council, there were some questions about the basics of decorum and procedure.
For citizens who wish to make their voice heard in future city council meetings, here are the basics of city council meeting policies and procedures outlined on the City of Laramie website:
SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS
Regular city council meetings start at 6:30 p.m. and are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month. Work session meetings start at 6 p.m. and are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Agendas for City Council, Boards, and Commissions can be found at www.cityoflaramie.org/agendacenter
LIVE STREAMING and ZOOM
City Council meetings are live streamed on the City of Laramie YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/cityoflaramie. They are also streamed on Cable Channel 191. The public can also join via Zoom. Each City Council agenda has a Zoom link on it, or it can be accessed by emailing council@cityoflaramie.org. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is encouraged to participate virtually.
Participants on Zoom will be muted until the Mayor asks for public comment. In order to request to make public comment, please email the City Clerk at clerk@cityoflaramie.org by 3 p.m. on the day the meeting is to occur. So, if a city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, then all requests for public comment should be submitted to the City Clerk by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Public comment and questions can also be sent to council@cityoflaramie.org.
If you have a comment that doesn’t fit the agenda items, or if you need special assistance, you should contact the City Clerk. The City Clerk can be reached by phone at 307-721-5220 or via email at clerk@cityoflaramie.org.
TIME FOR PUBLIC COMMENT
Public comments are permitted when recognized by the Mayor during the following times:
REGULAR MEETINGS: During any public hearings on the agenda; Before any substantive action by Council on a regular agenda item, for comments on that agenda item; For comments on matters not on the agenda, as a regular agenda item at or near the end of the meeting.
WORK SESSIONS: As a regular agenda item, following the opening of the work session, for comments on matters not on the agenda. Because work sessions are primarily for council and the public to hear information provided by City staff and other invited presenters, it is in the discretion of the Mayor whether to solicit public comments on each agenda item before closing that agenda item.
SPECIAL MEETINGS: Special meetings may be called from time to time specifically to solicit public comments or for other purposes. The Mayor has the discretion to organize such special meetings to allow public comment and council discussion.
GENERAL RULES OF PUBLIC COMMENT
Members of the Council are not permitted to participate as members of the public during the public comment periods. Each member of the public may only speak once during a public comment period, and they are limited to three minutes.
Council shall take care not to debate issues with member of the public during the public comment period. If items need to be addressed, then City staff may be given direction to address it. On Feb. 2, Mayor Paul Weaver gently reminded some members of the public that the public comment section is not a question and answer, back and forth dialogue, but rather an opportunity for a citizen to express their questions and concerns with the Council.
Council shall not personally attack the public. Similarly, members of the public are not permitted to personally attack members of the Council, City staff, or other members of the public.
GUIDELINES FOR ADDRESSING THE COUNCIL
Persons attending city council meetings may address the council during the period specified on the agenda. Presentations regarding agenda items will be heard only upon approval of the chair (typically, the Mayor).
Any individual wishing to address the council should wait until acknowledged by the chair to speak. The speaker should then state their full name and whether or not the speaker resides in the city before making their comments. All comments must be addressed directly to the chair, and not to other council members or city staff. The chair is then responsible for referring any questions to other council members or city staff. Productive public comment should not include threatening or obscene language, personal attacks, or any other disorderly conduct.
Large groups are encouraged to submit comment through a single spokesperson. Petitions should be presented to the city clerk. Members of the public are encouraged to share their comments, but are not permitted to make a motion or participate in other ways throughout the meeting.
People may also address the city council through written communication. Written communication should be sent to the city clerk, who will then disseminate the written communication to city council members.
HOW TO GET AN ITEM IN FRONT OF CITY COUNCIL
Any member of the public may request an item be placed on a future agenda while addressing the City Council during a regular meeting, and/or by submitting the request in writing to the City Council through the City Clerk’s office. Items can be mailed to P.O. Box C, Laramie, WY 82073 or by emailing clerk@cityoflaramie.org.