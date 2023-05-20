Laramie City Council discussed several changes being made around the city to enhance life in town during a meeting on Tuesday.
Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer presented the council with an opportunity to install more electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Currently there are only three places in town to charge electric vehicles, two ChargePoint charger stations and one Tesla Supercharger station. These stations are located on the west side of the city, leaving little to no service for the rest of Laramie.
Feezer is looking to submit an application to the United States Department of Transportation to receive a Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant. This grant could offer the city an amount not to exceed $1M and allow the installation of more charging stations.
“What we're trying to do is safeguard the growth of electric vehicles by installing enough infrastructure to be ready for the next 30 years.” Feezer said.
The city recently partnered with the company OtterSpace to provide new charging stations throughout the community with its first station being in a University of Wyoming parking lot. The company brought the grant to the city's attention to help it move forward.
“They've looked at this grant and decided to take up the charge of applying for this grant and providing the match funds through their in-kind services of a $100,000 dollars,” Feezer said. “The intent is not to use any city funding to provide for this infrastructure.”
The plan is to bring the charging stations not only into public areas but the city is working on bringing the infrastructure to private lots such as between Ridley’s and Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply and a public parking lot at the Laramie Community Recreation Center. However, the cost for private placement is much higher than public placement, so the process moving forward may take some time.
Councilmember Pat Gabrial asked, “how much say do we have in location priority?”
Feezer replied, “I think that's handled through our previous agreement with OtterSpace. Where we have to mutually agree on the spaces or we won't put them in place.”
This is just the beginning of the project and the grant is rather competitive to get the infrastructure. But it will lay the groundwork for growth for the future, as well as benefit the citizens and travelers coming through Laramie who drive electric vehicles.
B2 sewer line replacement
The city has been working to replace and upsize the sewer line south of Spring Creek Road from Corthell Road to 19th street. It finished construction last summer to end Phase 1 of the project, and Phase 2 is now ready to be implemented.
“The Phase 2 section goes from 19th Street down to 9th Street and most of this work is out of the right of way,” Public Works Director Brooks Webb said. “It's actually on the south side of Spring Creek kind of in the alley or the embankment.”
Construction will be the same as the previous phase including replacing and upsizing the sewer lines in the area to better accommodate the growing population. As it will be out of the right of way there will be little to no effect of the traveling public.
Diversion program
The Albany County Court Supervised Treatment Programs, also known as Drug Court, is applying for a grant to start a diversion program to help those who have yet to go through the court system turn their lives around.
Program Director Heather Carter presented the council with her plans looking for a letter of support.
“I have a background of working in probation and parole, and having the opportunity to create a diversion program that helps individuals on the front end I think is one of the gaps that we do have in our community.”
The program would provide an alternative sentencing option to motivated low-to-medium risk individuals. It would accurately identify those individuals before they make it to the court system and help them along the way. The program would accurately assess the needs of each of those individuals and assist them in turning their life around without the need for court interference.
The focus primarily be on those who have mental health issues and substance abuse issues. As many of those who are in jail for minor offenses don't get mental health evaluations or substance abuse evaluations.
The benefit of the program is assistance to those who are looking to move their life to a different place. There would be mandatory drug testing, paid programs to help, housing assistance and job placement assistance. All of the benefits would be paid for through the grant Carter is seeking.
“In the long run, identifying this would reduce the workload of attorneys dockets for the courts,” Carter said. “As well as provide people the opportunity to not have some of those charges on their records that would affect housing, employment and school applications in the future.”
The program will give those who are driven to change succeed in their efforts with limited interference of the court system.
“You indicated that this diversion program would be for people that have not been before the judge or maybe have a deferred sentencing, but then you also said that you're going to be working with other people that already have several strikes against them and be working with them.” Councilmember Joe Shumway mentioned.
Carter answered: “They could have no criminal history or have a criminal history. The only thing that would make them ineligible would be tied to the grant requirements is sex offense or if this was a violent offense criminal history will not make them eligible.”
A way someone can be recommended to this program is through education of local law enforcement. The plan is to educate Laramie Police officers on when a case is eligible to be in this program. The case would then be brought to Carter for assessment and then discuss placement.
By filtering out minor crimes and those who are motivated to change, there is a hope that there will be less individuals in jail. It would lead to more people going out to find a job and become a working member of society again.