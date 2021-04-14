The Laramie Valley Cadet Flight of the Civil Air Patrol was reincorporated as an independent unit following a ceremony last week.
For the last few years, the Laramie unit has existed only as part of the Cheyenne Composite Squadron because of small participation. However, the Laramie group has been growing and now has enough members to be its own unit.
During a ceremony last Tuesday at Snowy Range Academy, Capt. Todd DePorter, who commands the Cheyenne Composite Squadron, transferred command of the Laramie Valley Cadet Flight to Senior Member Eduardo Del Rio, who is soon to be promoted to Lt. Del Rio. Lt. Karen Bienz has led the Laramie group for the last four years.
“She’s held this unit together and gotten it big enough that we’re allowing it to break off and become a separate unit,” said Col. Rick Fawcett, who commands the Wyoming Wing.
Civil Air Patrol is the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, formed on Dec. 1, 1941, just days before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in the early months of World War II. During the war, civilian pilots conducted inland and coastal patrols on behalf the War Department and even sank two German U-boats during their flights.
“We were chartered by Congress to be an organization, and we came into being before the Air Force was its own service,” Fawcett said.
These days, the Civil Air Patrol has 60,000 volunteer members and assists with emergency services such as disaster relief, search and rescue and homeland security. The organization also promotes aerospace education among its members and in its communities and operates a cadet program for youth from 12-18 years old.
Del Rio learned about the program when he took his three sons to the Laramie Regional Airport several years ago during Laramie Airport Day, when the Laramie Flying Club offers free flights to the public. As they were leaving, they spotted the Civil Air Patrol van and went back inside to learn more about the organization.
Del Rio said he loved the idea of a program that offers exposure to aviation and STEM fields while also teaching self-discipline, teamwork and goal-setting.
“They have all these chances of doing something fun while learning how to become better kids,” he said.
The national organization has about 25,000 cadet members who complete tasks in the areas of leadership, aerospace, fitness and character.
The Laramie group meets from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays at Snowy Range Academy while also participating in monthly enrichment activities that have included planetarium visits, model rocket launches, cardboard boat building and Air Force base tours. They go to a week-long camp during the summer.
“It’s whatever we think is fun and related to CAP,” Del Rio said of the group’s activities.
Cadet Commander Bryce Bienz, who is currently the highest ranked Laramie cadet, said he first got involved in the organization because he was interested in airplanes and flying. As he got older, he concentrated on the leadership development aspects of the organization.
“As long as you are looking for something to do, you will always find something,” he said of Civil Air Patrol. “There are so many different programs.”
The Laramie Valley Cadet Squadron is recruiting new members. Interested participants can contact Del Rio at (307) 343-2801 or laramie.cc@wywg.cap.gov. Learn more about Civil Air Patrol at www.wywg.cap.gov or www.gocivilairpatrol.com.