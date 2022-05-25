...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility less than a mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and South Laramie Range.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Tim Snowbarger with Laramie Connections Center uses a 12-passenger van to provide free rides and deliver meals around Laramie. The organization just received grants to offer rides to medical appointments in Cheyenne as well.
Laramie Connections Center has been working to fill some gaps in nonprofit services in the Laramie community. With the help of grant money, the group will expand its services to Cheyenne.
Since 2020, Laramie Connections Center has offered rides to people in Laramie who need to get to medical or lifestyle appointments within the city or to Loveland, Fort Collins and Cheyenne.
The organization received two $20,000 grants through the Wyoming Department of Family Services, which it will use to expand this service to people living in Laramie County.
The group will look to hire two employees to give Laramie County residents rides to medical appointments, said founder Tim Snowbarger. Some of the money also will go toward buying another minivan to add to the agency’s fleet.
“We’re very glad and humble to be able to serve in the gap of helping transportation, because we’re learning what a need it is, and it’s just beginning to grow,” Snowbarger said.
A combination of a lack of public transportation options in the area, high gas prices and an increasing population of people who can no longer drive has resulted in an increasing need for the service, he said. Many people who use the ride service express their gratitude to volunteers, adding that they didn’t know what they would have done without Laramie Connections.
“As an individual who has never had to deal with not having transportation, it’s mind-boggling to think of all the daily issues that come up if you don’t have it,” Snowbarger said. “It’s critical for social interaction, health (and) getting out and about.”
The organization will work to build connections with nonprofits and medical care providers in Cheyenne to coordinate the expanding ride service system. There’s a number of medical groups who provide funding for transportation but not the service itself, offering an in for the organization to keep the service free for users.
Laramie Connections expects to receive the grant money in July and start the expansion around that same time. In the meantime, the group will continue to search for volunteers to help with the program in Laramie as well.
“We’re very grateful for the support we received in helping to keep transportation services moving,” Snowbarger said. “It’s only going to grow and we want to be able to grow with it.