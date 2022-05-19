An attempt to oust Laramie County Republican Party Chairwoman Dani Olsen failed at a meeting of the local organization’s Central Committee Tuesday night.
Members voted by voice. The majority rejected a proposed resolution requesting Olsen’s resignation, which followed an investigation by state party officials regarding the nomination process of the local party organization to the recent state GOP convention. A Laramie County party member had filed a complaint citing alleged misconduct to the Wyoming GOP Credentials Committee. This resulted in all but three Laramie County delegates not being seated at the state convention.
Ben Hornok was the member who brought forward both the complaint to the Wyoming GOP and the resolution considered this week. He stated his reason for asking Olsen to resign was that the chairwoman was ultimately responsible for the bylaws violation in the process of picking local delegates in the election that was held March 5.
“I will not recommend a vote for anybody on this resolution, and ask you to vote your conscience,” Hornok said in a brief explanation at the meeting. “I don’t ask you to vote out of spite, animosity or any hard feelings. It just needs to come before this body.”
After he addressed the county’s Central Committee, there was little debate among precinct committeemen and committeewomen. Only three members spoke in the discussion format allowed by Robert’s Rules of Order, one for and two against the motion.
Laramie County Commissioner Linda Heath said the county party needed to focus on the upcoming elections, instead of clashing on the resolution to unseat Olsen. Susan Graham, who said the bylaws were not followed, said action needed to be taken in response. Nonetheless, Olsen was ultimately not asked to resign by the county GOP’s panel.
This was not the only resolution introduced to the Central Committee that did not receive approval. Olsen requested a motion to table the second resolution indefinitely. It passed on a roll-call vote 77-24.
She said she hoped for this outcome on the basis that the Laramie County GOP’s ranks should not diverge.
“If we continue walking down the path that we’ve been going down, we’re not going to have a fight in the next election cycle,” she said.
The resolution that was tabled was introduced by member Mike Heath. It strongly urged Hornok, Susan Graham, Fred Schlachter, Steve Johnson, Christine Johnson and others not identified, but who supported their actions, to resign from their positions as precinct committeemen and precinct committeewomen. It asked that they refrain from any involvement with the local political party.
All of the members mentioned in this resolution had requested Laramie County GOP delegates not be seated at the state convention. Mike Heath alleged “this group has plotted with other radical persons outside of the Laramie County Republican Party to covertly discredit and subvert the Laramie County Republican Party and its leadership.”
Other justifications for requesting the several members’ resignation were that they were dividing the county party and that they had disrupted meetings, sought to ensure sufficient funds were not maintained to further Republican causes and help candidates, and that their actions caused 28,739 registered Laramie County Republicans to lose their votes at the 2022 state convention.
There was no debate between precinct members because of the motion to table the resolution. The precinct committeemen and committeewomen asked to resign, however, did vote in favor of considering the resolution that could have led to the recommendation they leave the county party.
“I’m concerned because this is the state of the Republican party,” Olsen said as she addressed the intraparty divisions she she was witnessing. “As your chair of the Laramie County Republican Party, I am pledging to all of you that I am not going to let that happen to Laramie County.”