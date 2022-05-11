...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65
mph possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central
Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Laramie Valley.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
University of Wyoming law professor Ken Chestek has announced he’ll run as a Democrat for District 13 in the state House of Representatives.
The seat is held by longtime Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, who announced her plans to retire after 14 years in the Legislature, according Chestek’s announcement. The Boomerang was not able to reach Connolly for confirmation and comment by press time.
“There’s nobody who can replace Cathy Connolly, but somebody needs to succeed her,” Chestek said, adding the local Democratic Party needs to keep the seat. “We need a strong Democrat to run.”
Chestek’s campaign slogan is “policy over politics.” He noted that he would use his law background and reach across the political aisle to bring bipartisan, policy-based solutions for residents.
“I really don’t like the political tenor of the last few years, where all the arguments are ad hominem attacks,” Chestek said. “I won’t engage in that discussion, but I do love policy discussion.”
Some of his top priorities are mitigating climate change, protecting public lands, strengthening primary education and protecting reproductive health freedoms.
“We have to plan for the future that exists, not the future that we wish would be,” Chestek said of protecting the environment.
He hopes to help move the state away from depending on fossil fuels while also maintaining the coal industry by encouraging alternate uses of the commodity that don’t release greenhouse gases.
He also talked about the importance of promoting campaign finance rules and restrictions on donations as a method to get dark money out of politics, a project he’s been working on for six years.
“I’m really excited to get out there and meet people and talk and listen,” Chestek said.
The filing period for candidates opens Thursday and runs through May 27, with the primary set for Aug. 16.