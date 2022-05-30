Monday was a day of remembrance for Laramie veterans and their families as they gathered to observe Memorial Day.
Community members could attend four ceremonies throughout the morning meant to honor fallen members of the United States military.
“(It's important) to know that other people made the sacrifice for the country we live in,” said Clay Opbroek, commander of the local American Legion post. It's also important to "show gratitude toward the families and survivors and make sure they aren’t forgotten.”
American Legion Post 14 collaborated with local chapters of Veterans of Foreign Wars and the U.S. Marine Corps League to hold ceremonies throughout the day at Harmony Gardens, the Garfield Street Bridge, Albany County Courthouse and Greenhill Cemetery.
The Laramie Fire Department, Killian Florist and other local businesses and community groups also offered their time and resources.
After having to scale down ceremonies the past few years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers were able to put on an extra one this year.
“There’s so many who’ve helped; it's been awesome,” Opbroek said.
After the ceremonies, the community was welcomed to a free luncheon at the American Legion Post 14. The group planned for between 100 and 150 people to attend.
At Greenhill Cemetery alone, more than 100 people were in attendance. The ceremony included short speeches from various members of the armed forces, as well as a prayer and a 21-gun salute.
“I want to honor veterans because I’m a veteran,” said U.S. Air Force veteran Buck Johnson.
He said Memorial Day marks a special time of year for him because this is when he returns to his home town of Laramie and visits family. As someone who attends as many service-related events as possible, Memorial Day stands as a yearly tradition to honor his fellow military members.
Others said they attended because of their personal relationships to those in the military, whether they served themselves, had relatives who served or both.
“You come every year. It's always cold,” said Vietnam veteran Garry May.
Prior to the ceremony, Cindy Olson moved through the crowd handing out red poppies, which are a symbol used to remember soldiers who have died. While typically the poppies are given after someone makes a donation to the VFW, on Monday, Olson handed them out for free.
“My goal is that everyone wears a poppy on Memorial Day,” she said.
For many in attendance, observing Memorial Day is a tradition to honor and respect America and those who have served.
“You’ve got to come here because the men fought for our freedom,” said Kate Harrop.