Ideal Super Foods-1980s

Ideal Super Foods as it appeared in the early 1980s after additions had extended the north and south sides. It existed here from 1977-96. Briefly after that, Buttrey and then Albertsons rented the building. In 2015, it became a Goodwill store with independent offices on the south side.

 Janice Shuster/Courtesy

Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part series about the history of grocery stores in Laramie.

In 1901, Laramie had seven grocery stores and four meat markets, most in the downtown area. The one exception was John Anderson’s market at 308 S. Pine St. on the West Side. Meat and sometimes fresh produce were mostly sold at separate businesses then and none were self-service as we know it today.

Judy Knight is a history columnist for the Laramie Boomerang and the collection manager at the Laramie Plains Museum. Information here comes mostly from Polk City Directories available at the Albany County Public Library, and from the website wyomingnewspapers.org. Excellent photos of 1930s-era downtown Safeway and Piggly-Wiggly stores in Laramie can be found on the Ludwig-Svenson Studio Digital Photo Collection at the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center.

