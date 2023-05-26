A capping ceremony is an annual Laramie High School tradition during graduation week to symbolize the “capping off” of 12 years of education and the beginning of future endeavours. Each graduate is asked to bring a person who has acted as a role model in their lives, and during the ceremony that person will place the graduation cap onto the head of the student. From left, students Erin Rees, Jeremiah Rucinski, Jade Howdeshell and Nora Steinke have grown up together since the second grade. They are pictured here with LHS mathematics teacher Dr. Paul Street, center, during the ceremony the evening of Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Deti Stadium.
A capping ceremony is an annual Laramie High School tradition during graduation week to symbolize the “capping off” of 12 years of education and the beginning of future endeavours. Each graduate is asked to bring a person who has acted as a role model in their lives, and during the ceremony that person will place the graduation cap onto the head of the student. LHS students Paysen Witte, left, and Ruby Dorrell stand for the last time on the grass of Deti Stadium as seniors during the capping ceremony on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The LHS graduation ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the University of Wyoming’s Arena-Auditorium.
Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang
