Senior Alyssa Malvoisin, starring as the leading role of Maria von Trappp, stands on the stage in costume in front of a handmade fountain during a recent rehearsal for the Laramie High School's upcoming spring musical "The Sound of Music."
Laramie High senior Alyssa Malvoisin, left, and freshman Cora Grussendorf are shown in front of the LHS auditorium during a recent rehearsal for the school's upcoming spring musical "The Sound of Music."
Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang
The hills surrounding Laramie will come alive with the sound of Laramie High School’s Theatre Guild and Musical Theatre upcoming spring musical.
Performances of “The Sound of Music” are scheduled for 7 p.m. for three nights from April 13-15 in the LHS auditorium. The classic is based on the 1949 memoir of Maria von Trapp, featuring music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.
The LHS production will bring together more than 60 students across all parts of the school. According to the Laramie High School Theatre Director Chris Ballou, there will be 30 students on stage, 25 students in the pit orchestra and 20 more students working behind the scenes and in the audience — all coming together to create a musical performance for the community.
LHS senior Alyssa Malvoisin will be starring as the leading role of Maria von Trapp, a young girl who is swept away from her nunnery to become an in-house nanny for a military captain’s kids. This will be one of Malvoisin’s last performances with the theatre guild after falling in love with theatre in her freshman year.
“Maria is just a very bright character, but also, she’s very spunky,” Malvoisin said. “I feel like she always sees the best in people but she can also see when things change.”
Starting in Malvoisin’s freshman year with her first role being police officer number one in “Romeo and Juliet.” She has found a home in the theatre guild and has grown not only as a singer but as an actress.
“I saw my brother in ‘Mamma Mia,’ and I think that really inspired me to start this whole musical theatre thing,” Malvoisin said. “Acting has definitely been a rocky road for me because I knew I could sing, but acting was more than that, and it was definitely harder.”
Throughout the four years since Malvoisin began performing on the stage, she has grown into a performer who takes younger students under her arm and helps them to find comfort on stage.
“Malvoisin is a marvelous student, but even more, she is an incredible advocate for our youth,” Ballou said. “For our younger individuals who are just stepping into the theatre as freshmen or sophomores. She takes them under her wing and coaches them.”
Meanwhile, LHS freshman Cora Grussendorf is stepping back into theatre for the first time since she was in the third grade. She will be playing the role of Mother Abbess, the head nun at the nunnery.
“Mother Abbess is in charge of the Abbey and she’s always taking care of everyone else in there,” Grussendorf said. “She has a really special connection to Maria and is always trying to do what’s best for Maria, without crashing the home around her.”
Even after being off-stage for a few years, Grussendorf is a natural in the spotlight. Despite this being the first performance she has played a part at LHS, she was placed as one of the leading characters.
“There’s a reason Grussendorf is playing Mother Abbess as a freshman because she has a voice and she has an ability to understand the music that rivals, I would say, some college students in town,” Ballou said. “Just watching her on stage getting more and more comfortable with the process and being vulnerable in this world but also being a mature person.”
The LHS theatre guild has worked hard throughout the semester beginning rehearsals in late January, staying after classes for late-night rehearsals and dedicating time to learning script, music and dance.
“We had two months to put on this giant production, and it wouldn’t be possible without the incredible dedication of the students and their parents being able to support them through this process,” Ballou said. “I’m just incredibly proud of them and very excited for the next year to come.”
Tickets cost of $8 for adults and $6 for students and can be purchased at the door with cash or check. More information, seating selections and reservations and online ticket purchases are available online at https://lhstg7838.booktix.com/.
Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted at by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.