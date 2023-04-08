The hills surrounding Laramie will come alive with the sound of Laramie High School’s Theatre Guild and Musical Theatre upcoming spring musical.

Performances of “The Sound of Music” are scheduled for 7 p.m. for three nights from April 13-15 in the LHS auditorium. The classic is based on the 1949 memoir of Maria von Trapp, featuring music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

