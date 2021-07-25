The Pacific Fleet lost 20 ships and over 300 airplanes on Dec. 7, 1941. The 2,403 fatalities at Pearl Harbor sent shock waves through the United States — Laramie was no exception.
One day after the bombing, the U.S. declared war on Japan, and within four days Germany declared war on the U.S. The U.S. declared war on Germany and actively joined the Allies against Germany and the other Axis powers. WWII had begun for us.
Big changes
Life changed overnight — even Laramie felt the effects immediately. Young men who had been required to register for the first U.S. peacetime draft instituted in September of 1940 began to be called up for service.
The Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) was suddenly faced with huge demands, yet railroad workers were not automatically exempt from the draft. Laramie’s Selective Service Board members James M. Christensen, Charles F. Coolican and John A. Stevenson determined who was “essential” to stay and who would be drafted. They were unpaid and served in this thankless job from October 1940 through March 1947.
Women were reported to have taken over many jobs in the Laramie’s UPRR machine shops and two roundhouses. The federal government tried to help all railroads fill their vacancies as workers left for service. Even as late as March of 1945, a quota of 175 new railroad workers to be sent elsewhere was Laramie’s share — luckily the war ended before they were needed.
Prep High School student Betty Lou Bartram went to the Laramie depot at 11 p.m. one night. A telegram had come from a friend who said he’d be on a troop train with a scheduled one-hour refueling stop in Laramie. Miss Whitehead, director of Betty Lou’s residence at the Ivinson Mansion (a girl’s boarding school then) agreed to accompany her to the depot. Troop trains had the highest priority on the UPRR in wartime, so it arrived precisely on schedule. Miss Whitehead thoughtfully had something else to do for an hour, then returned to escort Betty Lou home.
Military casualties
Notices began to appear in the Laramie newspaper of Wyomingites who were serving in the military, though only general locations were given. Soon reports of deaths and injuries among local servicemen appeared along with the blue and gold star flags in windows — blue for a son in service, gold indicating the death of a serviceman in that family.
The names and hometowns of all 1,095 Wyoming military personnel who died in WWII were published in the 1954 book (now out of print) by U.W. historian T.A. Larson, titled: “Wyoming’s War Years; 1941-1945.” There are 65 deaths listed for Albany County. Larson included some whose service records listed them in other places, though local relatives, friends or draft boards knew they belonged on the Albany County honor list. Their service branch is also given — there was no separate Air Force then. Listed below are those Albany County names Larson compiled.
After Larson’s list was published, one more Army serviceman was added by the National Archives — Robert E. Martin. Four others are listed for Albany County on the website HonorStates.org, to which anyone may add the name, biography and photo of a serviceman who died in wartime. Those additional names are Thompson G. Dicks, John Robert Fee, Charles Elvin Joslin and Marzie Joe Robison. The first three were in the Army, Robinson served in the Navy.
Honoring the dead
Difficulties in reconciling who should be listed and not wanting to overlook anyone may explain why there is no official monument listing those who died in WWII from Albany County as there is for WWI and Vietnam. The WWI monument by the courthouse on University Avenue is known to be an incomplete list, though University of Wyoming Professor Grace Raymond Hebard tried to make it as complete as possible.
However, when War Memorial Fieldhouse opened in 1951 at UW, the names of 30,000 WWII veterans from Wyoming were posted inside. This engraved list, over 20-feet long, hung in a former lobby wall that was later converted to office space. It is due to be moved soon to the War Memorial Stadium for greater visibility. There are gold stars next to the names of those who died in WWII service.
For WWII, no deaths of Albany County servicewomen were reported — around 500 nationwide deaths occurred, mostly nurses. Nor was anyone from Wyoming reported as killed while serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, though around 574 Coast Guardsmen died. The U.S. Merchant Marines was not under the jurisdiction of the U.S. War Department, though their service was extremely hazardous, as enemy forces targeted all ships in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Some from Wyoming may have been among the 9,521 civilian deaths in that wartime service, as newly compiled figures by independent researchers and the U.S. Merchant Marine reveal.
Here are two of the many Laramie stories of WWII sacrifices:
Russell Bailey
Many from other towns were mourned in Laramie because they were or had been UW students. One of those was Russell Bailey, one of 12 children of Mr. and Mrs. L.A. Bailey of Cheyenne. An ROTC member and one of over 1,000 UW students and faculty in service, Bailey joined the military in 1943, before graduating.
In 1943, Bailey married high school and UW classmate Teddy Ann Storey who had been the 1942 “Miss Frontier” of Cheyenne. She calculated later that as a married couple they spent a total of 40 days together before his death in France on June 21, 1944. That was more than most wartime marriages — she had chosen to move to the towns where he received training in California and New Jersey prior to his deployment overseas. Together they conceived a child, but Bailey never knew that — Teddy’s letter telling him of the pregnancy was returned to her by the military, unopened, after his death.
George Hanson
U.S. Navy Machinist Mate George Hanson (1909–1941) of Laramie was one of 429 who died when the battleship Oklahoma was destroyed at Pearl Harbor. He and his mother Beulah had come to Laramie when George was a youngster. In Laramie, she married Englishman Arthur Strouts of Laramie around 1914. They had three more children, two sons and a daughter and lived at 1005 S. 5th St.
Hanson enlisted in the Navy at an unknown date, he was age 32 when assigned to the Oklahoma. His half-brother, Arthur Strouts, Jr., born in 1914, was drafted into the U.S. Army and died at Luzon in the Philippines in March of 1945. The parents, devastated at losing two sons in WWII, successfully petitioned the War Department to exempt their third son, Henry Alfred who had been born in 1915. Hanson’s remains were buried anonymously in Hawaii with many others, but then exhumed and finally identified in 2018 — they were returned to Laramie for burial in the Strouts family plot in 2019.
Home front
Those who were left in Laramie to await news were women, children or those over age 45. Early on, those eligible for the draft were men between ages 20-36, but later it became 18-45. Exceptions for married men with children were granted at first but were eliminated as the war dragged on, except for those engaged in war production.
Rationing meant that many consumer goods were not available. Gasoline was continually in short supply, and new automobiles were nonexistent as all the manufacturing plants were converted to wartime production. Auto company executives predicted that it would be six months from the end of the war before civilian automobile production would resume. If Laramie residents wanted to go anywhere, they mostly went by train.
UPRR ticketing staff at the Kearney Street depot in Laramie were hard-pressed to keep up with demands. One clerk, Lee Grier, said that he often worked double shifts with hardly a day off during the war. Sometimes there was no replacement for him, but someone had to sell tickets.
UW affected
New enrollment at the University of Wyoming plummeted as students went to work or war. Don Shanor (1918-1985) of Sheridan became a freshman in 1939. He recalled that enrollment dropped from 2,000 to around 800 on campus by the spring of 1942. “It (UW) was a woman’s world,” he wrote, with women students running the Branding Iron newspaper and the student senate.
By 1943, UW officials had attracted a short-lived Army Specialized Training (AST) program providing basic and specialized engineering training for servicemen. T.A. Larson writes that 75 UW faculty like himself, Wilson Clough and Verne Varineau enlisted in the military. Had it not been for the AST program, some additional professors might have been laid off.
It was a challenge to keep both students and faculty engaged in the subject at hand, knowing that either might be deployed to the war fronts at any time. Over a thousand AST servicemen were brought to campus in the year it existed. The “specialized” group received some college beforehand and were ready for accelerated training in engineering.
The “basic” AST group were barely out of high school. One of these was Virginia-born Wiley I. Beavers (1923-1984), who arrived in September 1943. His experiences as an AST trainee were published in “Those Good Years at Wyoming U.,” essays edited in 1965 by long time UW Registrar, Ralph E. McWhinnie. Beavers couldn’t believe his luck at discovering coeds and campus life while in the military. His luck held out as he served overseas — after the war he returned to UW, married coed Margaret Thompson and graduated in 1948.
Local war industry
Wartime jobs were created in Laramie through funding for two federal projects designed to produce raw materials. One was a sponge iron plant for research and development on lighter density iron that could be utilized for making steel. The other was an alumina ore processing plant intended to take locally abundant anorthosite and refine it so that aluminum could be made — which at the time had no domestic source.
A story in the July 20, 1945, Republican/Boomerang newspaper implies that the contract was awarded to Monolith Portland Cement Co. to build and operate the alumina factory adjacent to the existing cement plant. H.D. McBride, manager of the Oxide Division of Monolith, was quoted as saying the new factory was practically complete and that hiring would begin soon for the 175 men and women needed.
With the end of the war on Sept. 2, 1945, the Laramie alumina plant never fully opened except possibly for some trial runs. The abandoned factory on the south edge of Laramie is a reminder of that wartime effort.
The sponge iron experiments continued for a time after the war — this operation was part of a Bureau of Mines project, conducted for a time in a building which had originally been a glass-making factory. It still stands behind the Gaslight motel on North 3rd Street. It’s now unused large smokestack also remains, a Laramie landmark.