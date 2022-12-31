Laramie Interfaith logo

The Grinch would be impressed with how well Laramie Interfaith volunteers make Christmas trees go away, other than one minor detail: they’re doing it to bring joy to the community.

On Jan. 5-6, a group of about five volunteers will drive through Laramie collecting unwanted trees in exchange for small donations that will go toward the food bank.

