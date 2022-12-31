...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected, along with patchy blowing snow. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley including the city of Laramie.
* WHEN...11 PM MST this evening until 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Grinch would be impressed with how well Laramie Interfaith volunteers make Christmas trees go away, other than one minor detail: they’re doing it to bring joy to the community.
On Jan. 5-6, a group of about five volunteers will drive through Laramie collecting unwanted trees in exchange for small donations that will go toward the food bank.
This is the third time Interfaith has put on the event. In the past two years, the group has raised enough money from the collections to provide 18,000 pounds of food for people who need it.
“It’s a direct way to help out neighbors in need while also getting a service for taking your tree away,” said Daniel Minton, a volunteer with the organization.
The tradition started when the volunteers noticed that nobody else was providing this service in Laramie. The program is already growing, with 118 houses participating in 2021, 180 houses participating in 2022 and many already signed up to get their tree removed next week.
Anyone interested in participating can visit laramieinterfaith.org to enter their address and make a donation by Wednesday, Jan. 4. Participants should leave their trees on their street-facing curb for the volunteers to collect.
The volunteers will transport the trees to Green Waste at the city landfill, where they will be converted into compost.
Tough Guys Landscaping & Lighting donated a truck and trailer to the volunteer crew to use, and the city of Laramie helped Interfaith advertise the service.
“It’s only successful because our community participates,” Minton said. “We wouldn’t be able to be as effective in serving our community without the community support we are blessed with.”