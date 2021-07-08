The official start of the 80th anniversary of Laramie Jubilee Days officially kicked off last Saturday with the popular and longtime tradition of the Kid’s Horse Show.
The younger generation of cowboys and cowgirls from around the region had their chance to showcase their ranching skills of horsemanship and rope spinning at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
The unique western event for ages from toddlers to teenagers was started by Miss Jubilee Days 1951 Shirley Lilley in 1976, and has been a highly anticipated start for the weeklong Jubliee Days — Wyoming’s Hometown Celebration.
The following are the top results from this year’s show.
Tiny Tot Lead Junior Dummy Roping: Hannah Coxbill (first), Addie Harvey (second), Shane Cleven (third), Jim Coxbill (fourth).
Pee Wee Pony: Kinlee Shoemaker (first).
Pee Wee Walk Trot: Teagan Smallwood (first), Everly Floy (second), Faith Cleven (third), Jasper Kilmer (fourth), Pryor Allred (fifth), Bexton Berger (sixth).
Pee Wee Rider: Elise Iddings (first), Bryndal Berger (second), Kayson Johnson (third).
Senior Dummy Roping: Tucker Smith (first), Taber Smith (second), Aurora Starks (third), Cole Cleven (fourth).
Lil Bit Rider: Beau Dory (first), Bayla Berger (second), Paityn Johnson (third), Kolton Boo (fourth), Lexie Cortez (fifth), Jade Davis (sixth).
Tiny Tot Dummy Roping: Bexton Berger (first), Jasper Kilmer (second), Madyson Sheen (third), Braycen Berger (fourth).
Junior Rider: Jim Coxbill (first), Addie Harvey (second), Rowan Urschel (third), Hannah Coxbill (fourth), Stacy Ruggles (fifth), Lo Alexander (sixth).
Pee Wee Dummy Roping: Bryndal Berger (first), Kayson Johnson (second), Kinlee Shoemaker (third), Zeb Smith (fourth).
Senior Rider: Jaeden Cleven (first), Cole Cleven (second), Mik Alexander (third), Aurora Starks (fourth), Brooklyn Murphy (fifth), Tucker Smith (sixth).
Lil Bit Dummy Roping: Beau Dory (first), Kolton Boo (second), Charlie Coxbill (third), Zeke Smith (fourth).
Pee Wee Barrels: Elise Iddings (first), Pryor Allred (second), Kayson Johnson (third), Teagan Smallwood (fourth), Bexton Berger (fifth), Kinlee Shoemaker (sixth).
Lit Bit Barrels: Lexie Cortez (first), Kolton Boo (second), Charlie Coxbill (third), Bayla Berger (fourth), Leica Floy (fifth), Clara Iddings (sixth).
Junior Barrels: Kindyle Floy (first), Hannah Coxbill (second), Addie Harvey (third), Sophie Hiller (fourth), Shae Smith (fifth), Rowan Urschel (sixth).
Senior Barrels: Catelynn Floy (first), Jaeden Cleven (second), Aurora Starks (third), Brooklyn Murphy (fourth), Tucker Smith (fifth), Cole Cleven (sixth).
Pee Wee Key Hole: Elise Iddings (first), Everly Floy (second), Kinlee Shoemaker (third), Bryndal Berger (fourth), Kayson Johnson (fifth), Teagan Smallwood (sixth).
Lil Bit Key Hole: Kolton Boo (first), Bayla Berger (second), Lexie Cortez (third), Clara Iddings (fourth), Charlie Coxbill (fifth), Mason Starks (sixth).
Junior Key Hole: Hannah Coxbill (first), Sophie Hiller (second), Shae Smith (third), Kindyle Floy (fourth), Lo Alexander (fifth), Addie Harvey (sixth).
Senior Key Hole: Brooklyn Murphy (first), Catelynn Floy (second), Mik Alexander (third), Tucker Smith (fourth), Cole Cleven (fifth), Jaeden Cleven (sixth).