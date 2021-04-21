Applications for Laramie’s landfill voucher program are now available online. Voucher applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. on April 19 to 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. They will be valid at the Laramie Landfill from May 3 to Sept. 18 during normal landfill hours. The Laramie Landfill is located at 162 Roger Canyon Rd. and is open 8 a.m.4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The City of Laramie will issue one voucher per household, and these vouchers are valid for household use only. They do not cover business, commercial, industrial or institutional waste. In order to receive a voucher, applicants must fill out an online application. A document such as a current utility bill with a name corresponding to the applicant will need to be uploaded.
Vouchers will be distributed to recipients via email, and will come from a “MyGov” address. If you do not provide an email address, then the voucher will be mailed to the mailing address provided. Vouchers are not delivered instantaneously as city staff must review each application, so they request that people wait until they have received their voucher before going to the landfill.
Vouchers will cover one pick-up size load (two and a half cubic yards). They are good for waste and/or recycling material generated at the address provided by the applicant. They can be redeemed at the Landfill Scale House.
Fees for tires, refrigerators, dead animals, special handling and uncovered loads still apply.
HELPFUL TIPS
According to the City of Laramie website, some things are free to dispose of at the landfill. These things include green waste (less than eight feet long and under 18 inches in diameter); e-waste (flat-panel televisions, computers, monitors, printers, game consoles, cell phones, ink cartridges); and household hazardous waste (antifreeze, lead acid batteries, fuels, flammables, fluorescent light bulbs, oil based paint, solvents, pesticides and herbicides). Household hazardous waste disposal requires an appointment. Call 307-721-5279 at least one day in advance to schedule household hazardous waste drop off.
Motor oil and cooking oil are not accepted at the Laramie Landfill. Motor oil and gear oil should be taken to City Streets Shop or any of the automotive retailers in town. Cooking oil can be disposed of in the green barrels behind the Moose Lodge at 409 S. Third St.
Prescription drugs can be disposed of at the front entrance of the Albany County Detention Center (420 Ivinson Ave).
Items like clothing, non-perishable food, and some furniture can be donated to various organizations in Laramie.
APPLY NOW
To learn more and to apply for your voucher, visit www.cityoflaramie.org/voucher or call 307-721-5279 with any questions. Laramie’s solid waste division also has a free mobile phone app called “Laramie Waste & Recycling” where users can be notified of events and access more detailed information about the nuances of solid waste disposal in the city.