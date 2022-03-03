An ongoing effort to revitalize the historic Wyo Theater in downtown Laramie is one project supported by the Laramie Main Street Alliance. The local organization is a semifinalist for the Great American Main Street Award.
An ongoing effort to revitalize the historic Wyo Theater in downtown Laramie is one project supported by the Laramie Main Street Alliance. The local organization is a semifinalist for the Great American Main Street Award.
Courtesy Photo/Laramie Main Street Alliance
Laramie Main Street Alliance is a semifinalist for the Great American Main Street Award because of its efforts to revitalize the historic downtown area.
Laramie Main Street Alliance has received national recognition for its efforts to build upon the city’s historic Western allure.
The group is a semifinalist for the Great American Main Street Award, which recognizes communities for their work toward historic preservation, collaboration, outreach and diversity, equity and inclusion.
The award is from Main Street America, a nationwide organization that aims to help communities augment their economies through historical preservation with an emphasis on downtown area development.
“We share this recognition with past and present donors and volunteers who have invested in downtown’s beautification, preservation, economic and social vitality,” said Trey Sherwood, executive director for Laramie Main Street Alliance in a press release.
The group works with Main Street America to learn ways to improve the downtown area in four main categories: economic vitality, design, promotion and organization, said LMSA spokesperson Jennifer Power.
To meet these ends, Laramie Main Street Alliance collaborates with local businesses, the city of Laramie, University of Wyoming and community volunteers.
Laramie Mural Project, Laramie Brewfest and the farmer’s market are some of the events LMSA has brought to the downtown area since its inception in 2005, according to the press release.
The group also is responsible for the installation of bike racks downtown and the 2020 “Cowboy Cash” partnership with UW, where students received certificates to spend at local restaurants as a way to boost the economy during the pandemic.
The Great American Main Street Award winners will be announced during a conference in Richmond, Virginia, on May 16.
“This national recognition is an honor for the whole community and shows what we can accomplish when we work together,” Laramie City Manager Janine Jordan said in the press release.