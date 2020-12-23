Locally owned brick and mortar restaurants and their employees are hurting from the effects of COVID-19, due to current health orders that have reduced dine-in traffic. In order to assist the 36 restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops, bars and breweries within the designated historic district with payroll expenses, Laramie Main Street has partnered with United Way of Albany County, Blue Federal Credit Union, Toyota of Laramie, Premier Bone and Joint and UniWyo Federal Credit Union to create a “Downtown Restaurant Payroll Grant.”
“We are thrilled to enter into this collaborative partnership with so many community-minded partners to amplify the missions of both Laramie Main Street Alliance and United Way,” said Trey Sherwood, director of LMSA. “These grants aren’t a silver bullet to keeping doors open, but it is a needed boost until a second round of Federal relief funds are distributed”.
Eating and drinking establishments in the Downtown Development Authority boundaries, as defined in Laramie Main Street’s by-laws as its service area, are encouraged to apply for grant funds before Dec. 31. The goal is to quickly disperse funds by the end of 2020. Any monies unapplied for and remaining in January of 2021 will be opened up to retail and service establishments located in the historic district. The grant application can be found at http://www.laramiemainstreet.org/grants
“In spring 2020, United Way of Albany County started a fund for the mitigation of COVID-19 and the economic fallout from COVID-19 restrictions. Now, nine months later, we continue to face pandemic-related hardship,” said Evelyn Edson, executive director of UWAC. “Healthy community nonprofits and thriving local business go hand in hand.
“For years our local restaurants and businesses have provided immeasurable support to our nonprofits, from hosting events to donating fundraiser items,” she said. “United Way’s hope is that we can repay this generosity, saving businesses and maintaining jobs while lessening the demand on social service non-profits, who also face financial challenges.”
Pete Gosar, director of the Downtown Clinic, one of United Way’s partner agencies shared his thoughts.
“Recently, we have seen an enormous uptick in the numbers of people that need the DTC’s services and that number represents a much different demographic than we are used to. The new applicants are considerably younger and recently unemployed or underemployed,” Gosar said. “I believe that as businesses struggle in our community, the social service agencies will continue to see the need for their services expand. If United Way funding can be leveraged with other local organizations, then what a wonderful community response to a difficult situation.”
In order to leverage United Way’s gift, Main Street began reaching out to partners to see if they would add to the pool of funds. In less than a week, contributions came in from Blue Federal Credit Union, Toyota of Laramie, Premier Bone and Joint, and UniWyo Federal Credit Union.
“We are moved by the generosity of our community and the commitment to invest in the small, locally owned businesses that call downtown home,” said Sherwood.
“Blue Federal Credit Union is honored to be a part of Laramie. Throughout all the unexpected challenges 2020 has brought, Blue has remained committed to helping in impactful ways”, says Michele Bolkovatz, vice president of public relations and business development at Blue Federal Credit Union. “The Downtown Restaurant Payroll Grant does this in a very tangible way that aligns with Blue’s mission of Doing Good and being an integral part of our communities.”
Ian Roberts, general manager of Toyota of Laramie also weighed in.
“As the crazy year that is 2020 comes to an end, we at Toyota of Laramie count our blessings. We celebrate what makes our community so great to live and work in and feel very fortunate to be able to give back to our community,” he said. “We are proud and honored to call Laramie home and we will continue to work to make our home better and better.”
He and others were joined by Ryan Claxton, marketing director at Premier Bone and Joint Centers.
“We support this program because downtown is one of the reasons what makes our town great, and whenever there is a chance to help our locally owned entrepreneurs during these unprecedented times we jump right in to help,” he said.
In addition to the funding from these generous business partners, Laramie Main Street is launching a public facing fundraising campaign so that individuals can contribute to the grant program. Tax-deductible donation can be made at www.laramiemainstreet.org
For businesses outside the historic district, COVID Relief Grants are available through the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance at https://laramie.org/covid-relief-grants-loans/