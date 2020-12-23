Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy. Snow showers this morning. Becoming sunny later. High 23F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with clear skies. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.