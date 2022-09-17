Javin Paoli, a cybersecurity technician apprentice in Laramie working for DigeTekS, has been awarded the Lauren P. Miller Scholarship to provide financial assistance to people participating in an apprenticeship program registered with the U.S. Department of Labor.
“Oh man, out of 10, I was a 10 on how happy I was to get the scholarship,” said Paoli in a press release announcing the scholarship. “There have been a lot of times when I wished I had the equipment and now I do.”
Paoli used the money to buy tools of the trade, including a 15-in-1 toolkit and an eight port managed switch for his home network that he will use to learn the equipment better for his Wyoming customers.
“Registered apprenticeship isn’t just for plumbing, welding, and electrical anymore. In our digitally connected age, it must include technical professions and cybersecurity,” said Laura Baker, co-founder of CyberWyoming, a statewide nonprofit organization based in Laramie.
Employment Symposium in Laramie on Oct. 5
In recognition of October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities will host an Employment Symposium on Oct. 5 at the University of Wyoming Conference Center in Laramie.
Employment Symposium 2022 will focus on employee retention and inclusivity in the workplace. Included in the day-long event will be a resource expo. State Treasurer Curt Meier will be a guest speaker.
If you wish to be a vendor for the expo, an exhibitor form can be requested by Friday from aleyta.zimmerman@wyo.gov. Forms not returned before the deadline will not be considered, as space is limited on a first come, first served basis.
Cost to attend is $50 and scholarships will be available.
The CyberWyoming Alliance, a Laramie-based statewide nonprofit, has received a Daniels Fund grant to create cybersecurity camps for young women based on their career interests and hobbies.
“We ran teen focus groups for young women in Rock Springs, Laramie, Casper and Buffalo during the fall of 2021 so we could really create a relevant security camp based on the girls’ interests,” said Laura Baker, president of the CyberWyoming Alliance.
Overwhelmingly, the focus groups showed that teen girls wanted camps that were relevant to their career interests. The top industries included legal/law enforcement, social work/psychology, health care, design/architecture and the arts.
Using the data from the focus groups, CyberWyoming Alliance and Casper College collaborated to secure grant money and develop a cybersecurity camp just for young women that could be run by non-technical people. One features a ransomware health care scenario and the other highlights intellectual property theft in an architectural/creative firm.
New businesses in town
Laramie Main Street Alliance has announced the seven businesses that have opened or are soon to open in town. They are:
Bella Blu Home Good & Gifts, 308 S. 3rd St.
Bejo Dua Sushi & Ramen, 213 Grand Ave.
Blue Mountain Bookstore, 208 Grand Ave.
San Luis Mexican Restaurant, 110 Ivinson Ave.
The Collective Center for Healing Arts, 100 S. 2nd St.
Link Innovative Cycling Solutions, 263 N. 3rd St.
Wild West Creations, 207 E. Grand Ave.
Wine gala fundraiser tonight
Hospice of Laramie is hosting a wine gala fundraiser and silent auction tonight at 6 p.m. at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Wine tasting, small bites and entertainment will be provided. The theme is “boots and bowties.”
Tickets for the event can be purchased online.
Wyoming Blockchain Stampede and Hackathon next week
Hosted by the University of Wyoming Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation, the event will encourage technology aficionados to make teams and compete through a variety of challenges related to blockchain technology.
The event will take place partially online and partially at the UW Hilton Garden Inn Sept. 19-23. The conference will feature a cybersecurity day Friday.
Muley Fanatic Foundation and Maven are partnering to bring a three part film series to The Gryphon Theatre Thursday. The film showcases three ranches working to preserve wildlife and western lifestyle in the face of urbanization and habitat loss.
The film and Q&A session are free, and will include a cash bar and raffle with Range Leather Co., Born in a Barn and Atmosphere Mountainworks, according to the Facebook event page. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the film starts at 6 p.m.
