Javin Paoli, a cybersecurity technician apprentice in Laramie working for DigeTekS, has been awarded the Lauren P. Miller Scholarship to provide financial assistance to people participating in an apprenticeship program registered with the U.S. Department of Labor.

“Oh man, out of 10, I was a 10 on how happy I was to get the scholarship,” said Paoli in a press release announcing the scholarship. “There have been a lot of times when I wished I had the equipment and now I do.”

Biz Buzz is a semi-monthly column featuring notable milestones and happenings in the Albany County business community. Send your Biz Buzz items to Boomerang writer Abby Vander Graaff at avandergraaff@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus