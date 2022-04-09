Ten years ago, Nate Storey was completing a Ph.D. in agronomy from the University of Wyoming while working to develop a new company with a bold objective of revolutionizing the way produce is cultivated and sold.
He and a partner had just won the UW College of Business entrepreneurship competition, receiving $12,500 to help start their company and one year of free business counseling services and space at UW’s business incubator.
Today, Storey is chief science officer for Silicon Valley startup Plenty Inc., which acquired his company, Bright Agrotech, in 2017. Plenty soon will open the world’s highest-output, vertical, indoor farm in Compton, Calif. It’s a major step for a new industry that is gaining increasing attention for its ability to supply high-quality produce year-round using relatively small amounts of water and land, and without the use of pesticides.
Walmart recently announced it has taken a stake in Plenty, becoming the first large U.S. retailer to significantly invest in indoor vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores.
It has been an eventful decade-long journey for Storey, who still lives with his family in Laramie while traveling frequently to California for his job. He says his success shows that a good idea, early stage support, intense effort, persistence and a willingness to learn and adapt make it possible for UW graduates to achieve their ambitions.
“When we competed in the first $10K (competition), we didn’t even really have a business at that point, just a concept with some work behind it,” Storey said. “Over the next couple of years, we built a business and got a crash course in how businesses work, how you set things up, how you manage people, taxes, overhead and compliance — all of the work that comes with starting a business. Since then, a lot has happened.”
Off the ground
Bright Agrotech emerged from UW’s business incubator in 2015 and established an indoor farm in Laramie, using vertical towers and other technology Storey developed and patented under license with the university.
The company grew quickly, generating several million dollars in annual revenue and employing dozens of people.
“I started to realize that Bright Agrotech was incapable of having the impact I’d hoped for on the food supply,” Storey said. “I was thinking about that problem when I ran into some guys from California who said they had the same idea for a food production business and liked our technology. They said, ‘Why not join us?’”
So, Storey joined Matt Barnard and Jack Oslan to co-found Plenty, handing off Bright Agrotech to partner Chris Michael. Subsequently, Plenty’s acquisition of Bright Agrotech folded in Storey’s patents and original equipment “to consolidate that technology.”
The Laramie operation remains and serves as Plenty’s research and development farm, employing about 80 people. Michael is now Plenty’s senior internal communications manager.
It has taken much more work in Laramie and at Plenty’s flagship farm in South San Francisco to take Bright Agrotech’s technology and develop it for large-scale application.
“We’ve gotten great traction with Plenty, but we have had hard technical problems to solve, and it’s complex from a business standpoint also,” Storey said. “No one in the world had a vision for these things. Developing that vision has required contact with the laws of physics, markets and customers.”
Steep learning curve
Storey describes the last 10 years as exhausting, “a decade of no sleep, of 100-hour work weeks, of selling and pitching.”
Plenty has raised nearly $1 billion for its next steps, and the first is monumental: opening its 95,000-square-foot indoor farm in Compton, which is expected to deliver its first produce in October to Walmart stores in California.
“This is the largest, most automated indoor farm in the world, by a long shot,” Storey said. “It contains a lot of the technology that we’ve worked really hard to develop at Plenty, a lot of the technology that represents the first steps to creating an entirely new form of agriculture.
“It’s something we’re all very excited about, even as we’re still in the rush and chaos of building it. It represents a lot of incredible work by a lot of incredible people.”
Plenty says its vertical farming towers are designed to grow multiple crops on one platform in a building the size of a big-box retail store.
Its systems feature vertical plant towers, LED lighting and robots to plant, feed and harvest crops using 1% of the land an outdoor farm requires while delivering anywhere from 150 to 350 times more food per acre.
The vertical farms are intended to supplement, but not replace, traditional farming practices while helping increase the food supply in a sustainable way.
“Plenty is going to be building many of these farms. These farms are very sophisticated assets that bring jobs to communities,” Storey said. “We are going to grow pretty meaningfully over the next few years to become a global ag production and technology business. As we grow, add new crops and invest in improving technology, we will see growth in our science team in Laramie as well.”
Storey’s success is exactly what UW had in mind when it launched the Wyoming Technology Business Center, now IMPACT 307, said Fred Schmechel, the incubator program’s interim director.
The university is augmenting its efforts to boost business startups with the launch of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership and the Wyoming Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, in conjunction with the state’s community colleges, the Wyoming Business Council and others.
Plans call for establishment of IMPACT 307 incubators in communities around the state, in addition to the existing ones in Laramie, Casper, Cheyenne and Sheridan.
“Nate’s story is a great example of how the university helps students and faculty develop ideas and then take them to the marketplace,” Schmechel said. “His story is particularly impressive, but a number of our incubator clients have gone on to become successful businesses in the state and beyond as well.”