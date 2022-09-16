This large pile of rubble on South 9th Street just south of the Interstate 80 corridor between 9th and 3rd streets in Laramie is an example of blight areas the city is singling out as potential targets for an urban renewal authority.
Laramie City Council has passed a resolution targeting places withing city limits as potetial blight areas, which could be helped if the city were to have an urban renewal authority. This house is on the corner of North 4th and Clark streets on the way to LaBonte Park.
Greg Johnson/Boomerang
LARAMIE – The City Council gave the green light to a resolution acknowledging blight conditions, recognizing a need for redevelopment. Passed last week, it is the first step in the process of creating an urban renewal authority.
A URA could provide new avenues of funding to make improvements in some places tagged as “blighted areas.” A study by Fort Collins engineering consulting firm Ayres Associates focused on three areas of blight in Laramie.
Dead-end roads and trash piles were identified along the 3rd Street corridor between Interstate 80 and 9th Street. Dilapidated buildings and lack of storm drainage were ID’ed along Snowy Range Road between I-80 and Cleveland Street. Some areas include city property.
The next step is to bring an ordinance to the council, which can approve it over the course of three readings, said Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer. Then, the city would search for five members to appoint to the URA. The group would elect officers, adopt bylaws and begin to review project plans.
If the process goes according to plan, the URA would begin its first project in the spring, Feezer said.
City staff said that a URA would try to work with property owners and the private sector to create projects stakeholders agree are beneficial for the community. “I think we’re going to get a better product and get more involvement from the community if we do work with private enterprise,” City Manager Janine Jordan said.
One reason the city is looking to seek development through a URA and tax increment financing is because of a decrease in one-time funding from the Wyoming Legislature, Jordan said.
“I think there’s a history of projects where this type of structure would have served Laramie well,” said Mayor Paul Weaver. “I think it’s unwise to count on the availability of one-time funding being available for projects in the community.”
A first reading of the ordinance is expected to come to the City Council in October.
