LARAMIE – The City Council gave the green light to a resolution acknowledging blight conditions, recognizing a need for redevelopment. Passed last week, it is the first step in the process of creating an urban renewal authority.

A URA could provide new avenues of funding to make improvements in some places tagged as “blighted areas.” A study by Fort Collins engineering consulting firm Ayres Associates focused on three areas of blight in Laramie.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus