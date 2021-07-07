The Municipal Band Concert Series is back for 2021, according to a Tuesday press release from the city of Laramie.
On three Wednesday evenings during the summer, the public can enjoy the family-friendly concert series while listening to a variety of musical repertoires.
The first concert of the season, presented by the Laramie Municipal Band, will be at 7:30 p.m. today at the Washington Park Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell. Sponsored by the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department, the band will continue with concerts on July 14 and 28.
The concerts are free and the bandshell in Washington Park is located at the corner of S. 18th and Sheridan streets.
Members of the band include community members from Laramie and Albany counties, as well as select University of Wyoming musicians and high school performers, covering the gamut of almost seven decades of band geeks sharing their talent with the audiences and having fun. Director of the band is Robert Belser, UW director of bands.
Feel free to sit back, relax and enjoy a concert featuring patriotic, celebration-themed and band favorites; and don’t forget a lawn chair.